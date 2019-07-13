Oakbrook Investments Lowered Its Oracle (ORCL) Position by $5.35 Million; Fiserv (FISV) Shareholder Transamerica Financial Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 99.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc sold 3,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 12 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 3,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $94.51. About 2.28M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 09/04/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of IRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 04/05/2018 – LMR Partners Adds Aptiv, Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q EPS $1.00; 07/05/2018 – Fiserv Introduces Innovation in Early Breach Detection with Rippleshot Partnership; 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs

Oakbrook Investments Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 80.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc sold 100,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,110 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, down from 126,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $59.81. About 10.59M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 27/03/2018 – Oracle wins round in long-running copyright fight with Google; 07/05/2018 – ORACLE RELEASING BLOCKCHAIN PLATFORM THIS MONTH, APPS IN JUNE; 06/03/2018 – IT Convergence and lnspyrus Sign Global Partnership Agreement to Deliver Next-Gen Invoice Automation to Drive Finance Transformation; 04/04/2018 – Rob Urban: Oracle’s Safra Catz raised Amazon contract fight with Trump at dinner; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE CASE AGAINST GOOGLE REMANDED FOR TRIAL ON DAMAGES; 16/03/2018 – Eubanks, Di Lorenzo receive annual Oracle US Tennis Awards; 25/04/2018 – TechCrunch EU: Oracle acquired Grapeshot, a `brand safety’ marketing provider, sources say for up to $400M; 14/03/2018 – Baton Systems Payments Solution Now Available in Oracle’s Open Banking Platform and Oracle Cloud Marketplace; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Software License Update, Pdt Support Rev $5.03B; 20/03/2018 – Oracle’s Disappointing Cloud Growth Prompts Three Downgrades

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Should You Retain Fiserv (FISV) Stock in Your Portfolio? – Nasdaq” on March 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 26, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Fiserv Enables Digital Delivery of Consumer Bills Via Mobile Wallet – Business Wire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fiserv: Compelling First Data Deal Dynamics – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Carnival, Caterpillar, Darden Restaurants, Fiserv, KeyCorp, Micron, Phillips 66 and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Corp owns 1.34M shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communications reported 0.01% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability Co owns 1.20M shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Stone Run Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 61,000 shares for 2.65% of their portfolio. Moreover, Artisan Prns LP has 0.07% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc stated it has 2,533 shares. 4,151 are owned by Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability. Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.09% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Manchester Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.05% or 4,404 shares in its portfolio. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 84,274 shares stake. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Catalyst Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Toth Advisory has invested 2.82% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). The Florida-based First Bancorp Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Service has invested 0.7% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability invested 0.03% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $317.88 million for 29.17 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 60,696 shares. Barry Inv Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 130,455 shares or 2.19% of their US portfolio. Everence Capital Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Plancorp Ltd Liability has 4,649 shares. Ssi Management Inc has invested 0.03% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has 7.54M shares. Oregon-based Orca Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.47% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 1.63M were reported by Btim. Kentucky Retirement invested in 0.58% or 111,406 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners accumulated 101,873 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Shayne And Communications Ltd Liability holds 21,651 shares. Stephens Ar invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 737,328 were accumulated by Ensemble Cap Mngmt Lc. Moreover, Regal Invest Advisors Ltd Com has 0.45% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 41,592 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Company Il holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 13,181 shares.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37B for 21.06 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64 billion and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 4,785 shares to 43,630 shares, valued at $4.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) by 8,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Aptargroup Inc. (NYSE:ATR).