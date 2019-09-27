Oakbrook Investments Lowered Its Micron Technology (MU) Position as Stock Price Rose; Mizuho Bank LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake in Cme Group (CME) as Shares Rose

Mizuho Bank Ltd decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mizuho Bank Ltd sold 922,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 102,518 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.90M, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $213.72. About 416,144 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 23/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE NEARBY CONTRACTS 0#FC: SAG MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES, UNEASINESS AHEAD OF USDA REPORT -TRADE; 26/04/2018 – CME Group to Present Scholarships to 25 Chicago STAR Scholar Graduates at Second Annual STAR Partnership Mayor Award Luncheon; 16/03/2018 – CME: No Certainty Any Firm Offer Will Be Made for NEX; 11/04/2018 – Russia says will give sanction-hit Rusal short-term liquidity; 04/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG CONTRACTS 0#LH: JUMP MORE THAN 2 PERCENT WITH STRENGTH FROM TECHNICAL BUYING, SHORT-COVERING -TRADE; 16/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PCT PRESSURED BY LOWER CASH PRICES, WEAKER WHOLESALE BEEF VALUES -TRADE; 30/05/2018 – CME GROUP DAILY VOLUME SURPASSES 50M CONTRACTS FOR FIRST TIME;; 03/04/2018 – CME’s Black Sea wheat futures contract stirs interest of traders and hedge funds; 29/03/2018 – CME to shake up bond and forex markets after buying Nex Group; 29/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE JUNE 1LCM8 AND AUGUST 1LCQ8 FUTURES DOWN 3.000-CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON SELL STOPS, FUND LIQUIDATION -TRADE

Oakbrook Investments Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc. (MU) by 38.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc sold 29,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 47,950 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.85M, down from 77,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 10.07% or $4.89 during the last trading session, reaching $43.71. About 53.46M shares traded or 104.20% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Buys New 1.2% Position in Micron; 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: MADE MONEY OFF SHORT TESLA, LONG MICRON POSITIONS; 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82, PRELIM $2.70-$2.75; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 Micron Technology to Host Analyst and Investor Event; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 04/04/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies (MWM) at the Forefront of Cannabis Disposal Issues — CFN Media; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cypress Capital Gru reported 2.41% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Friess Associates Lc holds 1.2% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 85,077 shares. Regentatlantic Ltd Co holds 1,428 shares. Captrust Financial holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 2,340 shares. Bamco Inc New York holds 0.05% or 59,506 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability stated it has 0.19% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Sumitomo Mitsui Holding holds 0.25% or 1.45 million shares in its portfolio. First Long Island Limited Co accumulated 1,348 shares. Smithfield Tru stated it has 364 shares. California-based Checchi Cap Advisers has invested 0.11% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Amalgamated State Bank has invested 0.23% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Guardian Capital Advsrs Lp owns 2,525 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Company reported 1,404 shares. 1.66 million were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $587.28 million for 32.58 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Mizuho Bank Ltd, which manages about $821.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 290,000 shares to 530,000 shares, valued at $98.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Registered Investment Advisor Incorporated reported 0.18% stake. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested 0.17% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Glenview Savings Bank Dept reported 24,900 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Moreover, Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Co has 0.24% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Dalal Street Ltd accumulated 1.79M shares or 23.43% of the stock. Amer Int Group Inc holds 489,547 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated owns 831 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Paradigm Advsrs Lc, a Missouri-based fund reported 87,199 shares. Bridges Invest Inc has invested 0.02% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Mariner Limited Company stated it has 0.16% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Asset Advisors Ltd Com owns 3.3% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 99,205 shares. First Republic Invest Management reported 10,932 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Management Ltd holds 430,587 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings holds 0.14% or 435,797 shares. Brighton Jones Limited has 7,005 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64B and $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 97,325 shares to 154,616 shares, valued at $32.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,091 shares, and has risen its stake in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC).