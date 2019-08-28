Oakbrook Investments Lowered Its Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Holding as Stock Rose; Capital Investment Counsel Cut Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position as Market Valuation Declined

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 120,075 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70M, down from 124,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $67.19. About 9.05 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont refinery overhauling hydrotreater, SRU; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES CRUDE UNIT OVERHAUL; 24/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Makes Polypropylene (PP) Commitment Launching New Achieve Advanced PP; 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads big bets by oil majors on Brazil’s offshore reserves; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82.5 FROM $70; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, QPI AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 04/04/2018 – Iraq ministry, Exxon still in talks on boosting oil output; 06/03/2018 – Exxon’s $8 Billion Wager on Algae Pools Signals Post-Oil World; 13/04/2018 – Aramco is world’s most profitable oil company -Bloomberg; 11/04/2018 – @petenajarian is looking at big oil name $XOM for a comeback in his Fast Pitch

Oakbrook Investments Llc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 48.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc sold 4,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 4,770 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, down from 9,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $292.57. About 477,407 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & P97 FORM PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE MOBILE PAYMENTS A; 22/04/2018 – DJ FleetCor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLT); 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.50; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR-BELIEVES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF GIFT CARD,PIN NUMBERS ISSUED BY 6 STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS CUSTOMERS WERE ACCESSED IN APRIL 26 REPORTED INCIDENT; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Please ignore alert on Fleetcor from law firm; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY FROZE CERTAIN GIFT CARD INFORMATION AND IS WORKING WITH MERCHANT CUSTOMERS TO LIMIT IMPACT OF UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO THROUGH COUNSEL PROMPTLY ENGAGED EXTERNAL EXPERTS IN INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY FORENSICS TO ASSIST IN INVESTIGATION; 03/05/2018 – Fleetcor reports unauthorized access to some of its systems; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $7.55 AND $7.85; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and P97 Form Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Mobile Payments at Gas Stations

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudock Gp Llc has invested 1.37% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Goldman Sachs Grp, New York-based fund reported 17.16M shares. 55,208 were accumulated by M Incorporated. Axa holds 0.69% or 2.18 million shares in its portfolio. Wedge Capital L Lp Nc has 0.2% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Sit Invest Assocs Inc invested in 13,175 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Burney Company has 0.88% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 176,058 shares. The New Jersey-based Hallmark Management has invested 1.91% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). -based Avenir has invested 0.03% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Nbt Bancorp N A New York accumulated 177,584 shares. Natixis Advsr LP invested 0.12% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Exane Derivatives accumulated 14,642 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Lc reported 487 shares. Monroe Bank And Trust Mi has invested 0.5% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Raub Brock Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 8,882 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership invested in 4,862 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Cibc Asset holds 0.01% or 7,957 shares. 5,750 are held by Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership. Asset accumulated 5,798 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.07% or 142,258 shares in its portfolio. Principal Fincl holds 0.03% or 130,340 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Millennium invested in 164,063 shares. 17,236 are held by Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Corporation. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested 0.06% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Violich Mgmt has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 25,997 shares. Echo Street Capital Limited Liability holds 1.31% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 269,867 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust owns 66 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fulton Savings Bank Na holds 0.02% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) or 1,281 shares.