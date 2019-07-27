Oakbrook Investments Lifted Nucor (NUE) Position By $722,680; Egain (EGAN) Has 1.6 Sentiment

Egain Corp (EGAN) investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.26, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 48 active investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 30 reduced and sold their holdings in Egain Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 23.26 million shares, up from 20.90 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Egain Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 8 Reduced: 22 Increased: 15 New Position: 33.

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased Nucor Corporation (NUE) stake by 77.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oakbrook Investments Llc acquired 12,460 shares as Nucor Corporation (NUE)’s stock declined 10.42%. The Oakbrook Investments Llc holds 28,620 shares with $1.67M value, up from 16,160 last quarter. Nucor Corporation now has $17.03B valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $56.16. About 1.83M shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 12.57% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q Total Tons Shipped to Outside Customers Up 6%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nucor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUE); 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q Net $354.2M; 19/04/2018 – Nucor Sees 2Q Earnings Up Significantly Compared With 1Q; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q EPS $1.10; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Expect Positive Pricing Momentum to Continue Into 2Q; 14/03/2018 – Nucor chief on Trump, tax and the case for protection; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Zekelman Industries CFR to B1; outlook stable; 09/04/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Completes Final Shipment for U.S. Air Force Contract; 08/03/2018 – Demand for steel ‘stolen by illegally traded imports,’ but tariffs should reverse this: Nucor CEO

Analysts await eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) to report earnings on September, 5. EGAN’s profit will be $606,365 for 101.25 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by eGain Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.00% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.76% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.1. About 117,987 shares traded. eGain Corporation (EGAN) has declined 16.92% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.35% the S&P500. Some Historical EGAN News: 13/03/2018 eGain in KMWorld 100 for 12th Year in a Row—Recognized for Al Innovation; 07/05/2018 – EGain 3Q Adj EPS 3c; 24/05/2018 – Egain at Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – EGain 3Q EPS 0c; 21/04/2018 – DJ eGain Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGAN); 16/04/2018 – eGain to showcase customer success and solution innovation at Digital+AI Day 2018 London; 13/03/2018 – eGain in KMWorld 100 for 12th Year in a Row-Recognized for Al Innovation; 13/03/2018 – eGain in KMWorld 100 for 12th Year in a Row–Recognized for AI Innovation; 24/05/2018 – eGain to Participate in the Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference in Minneapolis on May 30; 29/05/2018 – Egain Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

eGain Corporation provides cloud-based customer engagement software solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $245.58 million. The firm offers eGain software suite, including eGain Mobile for businesses to offer engagement options in the eGain suite to mobile users. It has a 71.05 P/E ratio. It also provides Web applications comprising eGain Offers that helps businesses engage visitors on the firm Website and Facebook fan pages; eGain Virtual Assistant that enables conversational automation to engage clients across digital touch points; eGain Cobrowse that enables phone and chat reps to show clients around the Website, help locate information, and hand-hold them during complex tasks; eGain Super Chat for Website visitors to conduct chats with agents; eGain ClickToCall provides Website visitors the ability to request a callback; and eGain SelfService to support customer self-service options.

More notable recent eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EGain (EGAN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “EGain (EGAN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Proxy adviser Egan-Jones supports Rice Brothers’ nominees to EQT board – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Big Tech Faces Anti-Trust Scare: 5 Smaller Choices – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon’s Food Delivery Ambitions Stymied by UK Regulatory – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Oaktop Capital Management Ii L.P. holds 5.54% of its portfolio in eGain Corporation for 2.54 million shares. Venator Capital Management Ltd. owns 495,110 shares or 5.36% of their US portfolio. Moreover, G2 Investment Partners Management Llc has 0.46% invested in the company for 143,796 shares. The United Kingdom-based Herald Investment Management Ltd has invested 0.33% in the stock. Cadence Capital Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 227,370 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Nucor (NYSE:NUE), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Nucor had 9 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5900 target in Tuesday, June 4 report. Bank of America downgraded Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) rating on Friday, May 31. Bank of America has “Underperform” rating and $5000 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) on Wednesday, May 22 with “Overweight” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of NUE in report on Monday, June 17 with “Overweight” rating.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $5.29 million activity. $5.29 million worth of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) shares were sold by FERRIOLA JOHN J.

Oakbrook Investments Llc decreased Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) stake by 2,425 shares to 26,350 valued at $4.21M in 2019Q1. It also reduced At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) stake by 50,160 shares and now owns 251,317 shares. Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK) was reduced too.

More notable recent Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nucor: Time To Get Greedy – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nucor Corp.: Well-Positioned To Weather The Cycles – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Shares of Nucor, Steel Dynamics, and ArcelorMittal Jumped 15% or More in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nucor Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.