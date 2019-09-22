Oakbrook Investments Lifted Its Valero Energy (VLO) Position; PACCAR (PCAR) Covered By 0 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. PACCAR has $7600 highest and $6200 lowest target. $71.33’s average target is 1.44% above currents $70.32 stock price. PACCAR had 8 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “In-Line” rating by Evercore on Friday, May 31. Loop Capital downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $6200 target in Tuesday, July 2 report. See PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) latest ratings:

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) stake by 29.88% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Oakbrook Investments Llc acquired 4,360 shares as Valero Energy Corporation (VLO)’s stock declined 5.04%. The Oakbrook Investments Llc holds 18,950 shares with $1.62 million value, up from 14,590 last quarter. Valero Energy Corporation now has $34.33B valuation. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $82.85. About 3.34 million shares traded or 2.02% up from the average. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 19/04/2018 – Valero’s Texas City refinery hit by blast, fire; 04/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 12/04/2018 – SemGroup Completes Sale of U.K. Petroleum Storage Business; 10/05/2018 – Valero Reports Operational Disruption, Leak at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY BLAST HAPPENED ON A UNIT: OFFICIAL; 13/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery HCU operating normally after restart; 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY FIRE CONTAINED -CITY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT; 09/05/2018 – Valero Energy at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 5; 13/03/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99; 03/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Redburn Toronto Conference

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold PACCAR Inc shares while 166 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 211.03 million shares or 0.15% more from 210.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Origin Asset Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0.43% or 54,000 shares. Moreover, Manchester Capital Management Limited has 0.01% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 1,124 shares. The Norway-based Dnb Asset Mngmt As has invested 0% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Proshare Limited Liability owns 273,809 shares. Campbell Communication Adviser accumulated 0.21% or 6,540 shares. Legal & General Grp Pcl invested 0.09% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Cls Investments Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank owns 6,329 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fil reported 12 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 3,678 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Limited accumulated 79,301 shares. Kbc Gp Nv stated it has 0.15% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Salem Investment Counselors holds 0% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 450 shares. Moreover, Bowling Lc has 0.87% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 74,626 shares. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md has invested 0.13% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

PACCAR Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks worldwide. The company has market cap of $24.36 billion. It operates in three divisions: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. It has a 10.36 P/E ratio. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $70.32. About 1.57M shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 24/04/2018 – PACCAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.31; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: PACCAR Financial $550m 3Y +60-65, 3Y L equiv; 19/04/2018 Paccar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INC – “TRUCK MARKET REFLECTS STRONG ECONOMY AND EXCELLENT FREIGHT DEMAND”; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating for Paccar Financial Corp., Paccar Financial Europe and Paccar Financial PLC; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR Increases Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Paccar Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 25c; 25/04/2018 – PACCAR INC PCAR.O : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 02/05/2018 – MANDATE: Paccar Financial EUR 3Y Fixed or FRN Notes Roadshow; 14/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Paccar Financial Europe EU300m WNG 3Y FRN 3mE +25/28

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold VLO shares while 259 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 304.96 million shares or 1.55% less from 309.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) reported 0.07% stake. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Miller Howard Investments holds 36,708 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd owns 4,350 shares. The Delaware-based Dupont Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.06% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Pitcairn Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 21,551 shares. Piedmont Invest Inc has 0.03% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 8,440 shares. Savings Bank Of The West has 24,305 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Brave Asset Management Inc reported 2,600 shares stake. Gamco Invsts Et Al has 0.01% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 8,300 shares. Affinity Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 1.5% or 61,227 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership holds 27,511 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Arrow Fincl holds 0.3% or 16,050 shares in its portfolio. 7,500 were reported by U S Invsts. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd has 14,924 shares.

Oakbrook Investments Llc decreased Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) stake by 14,670 shares to 2,700 valued at $222,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM) stake by 14,400 shares and now owns 13,975 shares. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) was reduced too.

