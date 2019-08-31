Oakbrook Investments Increases Stake in Raymond James Financial (RJF); Cortina Asset Management Increases Position in Sanderson Farms (SAFM)

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) by 88.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc bought 6,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.87% . The institutional investor held 13,110 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, up from 6,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $78.51. About 518,025 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RJF News: 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 02/04/2018 Franklin Financial Network Announces Completion Of Merger With Nashville-Based Civic Bank & Trust; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM) by 60.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 64,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.98% . The institutional investor held 170,997 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.54M, up from 106,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sanderson Farms Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $149.62. About 387,289 shares traded or 5.08% up from the average. Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has risen 29.65% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.65% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFM News: 23/05/2018 – Wait On Sanderson Farms; 15/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 19/04/2018 – Sanderson Farms, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 24/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS – EXPECTS CHICKEN PRODUCTION DURING THIRD AND FOURTH QUARTERS OF 2018 TO BE UP 2.8 PERCENT AND DOWN 4.7 PERCENT RESPECTIVELY; 07/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms 2Q EPS $1.84; 24/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS SEES PRODUCTION IN 3Q UP 2.8%, 4Q DOWN 4.7%; 19/03/2018 Wunderman Launches Onsite Agency Model Wunderman Inside, Appoints James Sanderson to Lead

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64B and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE:BMY) by 37,240 shares to 57,964 shares, valued at $2.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) by 14,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,590 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Idec Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RJF shares while 150 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 94.48 million shares or 2.82% less from 97.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bragg has 0.35% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). 5,568 are held by Saturna Cap Corp. Bbva Compass Bancorporation holds 0.09% or 17,030 shares. Renaissance Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 337,775 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 812,541 shares. The New York-based Bluemountain Management Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 14,501 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP reported 2,604 shares stake. Northern Tru Corporation owns 1.47 million shares. Cardinal Mngmt holds 0.47% or 20,574 shares. King Luther Management Corporation invested in 0.01% or 12,017 shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Yorktown Mngmt & Research Communications Inc holds 3,500 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 4,460 shares. Systematic Fincl Management Limited Partnership owns 6,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment is 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 13 investors sold SAFM shares while 90 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 22.07 million shares or 3.54% less from 22.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of Mellon Corporation has invested 0.01% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Sei Invests holds 0% of its portfolio in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) for 3,253 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 496,127 shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd invested in 0.07% or 160,000 shares. First Trust Advsr Lp holds 0% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) or 8,332 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 31,675 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Utd Capital Financial Advisers Ltd has invested 0.01% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Moody State Bank Tru Division has invested 0% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Swiss Retail Bank invested 0.01% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Moreover, Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Company has 1.36 million shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Eminence Capital Lp invested in 1.1% or 558,609 shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Materialise Nv Sponsored Ads (NASDAQ:MTLS) by 24,790 shares to 337,275 shares, valued at $5.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN) by 56,216 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,878 shares, and cut its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX).