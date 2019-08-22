Oakbrook Investments Increases Holding in Aptargroup (ATR); As Usa Technologies (USAT) Stock Rose, P-A-W Capital Increased Its Stake

P-A-W Capital Corp increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 77.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.08% . The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $504.61 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.57% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $8.41. About 512,454 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.44% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 09/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Files Registration Statement on Form S-1 for Proposed Public Offering; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q EPS 2c; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Yr Strategic Alliance Agreement; 23/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING PRICED AT $11.00/SHR; 08/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $138 MLN TO $142 MLN; 23/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased its stake in Aptargroup Inc. (ATR) by 96.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc bought 3,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $692,000, up from 3,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Aptargroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $120.34. About 141,081 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04, EST. $1.02; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q EPS 92c; 12/04/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C, EST. 93C; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup Sees 2Q Adj EPS 99c-Adj EPS $1.04; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP INC QTRLY NET SALES $ 703.35 MLN VS $ 601.32 MLN; 29/03/2018 AptarGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Aptar Pharma and Propeller Health Partner to Develop Digital Medicine Platform Across Therapeutic Areas; 20/04/2018 – DJ Aptargroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATR)

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Virtusa Corp (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 20,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $4.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varonis Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $6.93 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold USAT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 30.81 million shares or 18.08% less from 37.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Limited Liability Com stated it has 31,900 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. North Run Cap LP owns 670,000 shares. Raymond James Service Advsr Inc, Florida-based fund reported 34,195 shares. Connecticut-based Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.02% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Northern owns 674,438 shares for 0% of their portfolio. S Squared Technologies Limited Liability invested 1.56% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Shannon River Fund Mgmt Ltd stated it has 600,501 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs reported 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Perkins Inc reported 287,935 shares stake. 474,066 are held by Foundation Cap Ltd Llc. California Public Employees Retirement System invested 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). 222,771 are held by Bank Of Ny Mellon. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Company reported 422,604 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 11,860 shares. Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 9,316 shares.

More notable recent USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Nasdaq issues delisting notice to USA Technologies – Philadelphia Business Journal” on March 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “USA Technologies Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Acceptance of Plan to Regain Compliance – Business Wire” published on November 14, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On USA Technologies, Inc. (USAT) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Notice – Business Wire” published on October 08, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “USA Technologies to restate some financial statement; shares -24% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64 billion and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 1,425 shares to 1,450 shares, valued at $374,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Coca (NYSE:KO) by 41,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,454 shares, and cut its stake in Mckesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK).

More notable recent AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on May 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is AptarGroup, Inc.’s (NYSE:ATR) 1.2% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is AptarGroup’s (NYSE:ATR) Share Price Gain Of 100% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Aptargroup Inc (ATR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Worth Considering AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) For Its Upcoming Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ATR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 55.69 million shares or 4.83% less from 58.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advisors Ltd has invested 0% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). D E Shaw & accumulated 16,051 shares or 0% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The stated it has 129,728 shares. Td Asset Management owns 73,520 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gemmer Asset Limited Company stated it has 0.01% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Camarda Advsrs Lc accumulated 11 shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 3,913 shares. Mondrian Inv Partners Limited reported 0.11% stake. Millennium Limited reported 0.04% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Pnc Financial Services Grp stated it has 9,471 shares. Atlanta Capital Management Company L L C stated it has 2.19% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Argent Mgmt Limited invested in 9,374 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Broderick Brian C reported 2.83% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Somerville Kurt F invested in 3.35% or 159,004 shares. First Advsr LP stated it has 6,386 shares.