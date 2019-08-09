Oakbrook Investments Increased Holding in Nucor (NUE) as Share Price Declined; Gabelli Securities Position In Navigators Group Com (NAVG) Was Has Upped

Gabelli Securities Inc increased its stake in Navigators Group Inc Com (NAVG) by 63.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc bought 33,622 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 86,569 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.05M, up from 52,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in Navigators Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10 billion market cap company. It closed at $69.96 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVG News: 09/04/2018 – AIR FRANCE-KLM AIRF.PA – 20.2 PCT OF COMMERCIAL NAVIGATORS ARE EXPECTED TO BE ON STRIKE ON APRIL 10; 06/04/2018 – Navigators Group Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP INC NAVG.O : KBW RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Net Written Premiums Were $393.3 M; 04/04/2018 – Navigators and Protective Insurance Enter into Workers’ Compensation Underwriting Partnership; 04/04/2018 Navigators and Protective Insurance Enter into Workers’ Compensation Underwriting Partnership; 10/05/2018 – Navigators Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 13/04/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group Stockholders’ Equity Was $1.2 B, or $40.96/Share, as of March 31; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Rev $344.2M

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased its stake in Nucor Corporation (NUE) by 77.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc bought 12,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 28,620 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, up from 16,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Nucor Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $52.17. About 1.31 million shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 01/05/2018 – NUCOR: TARIFF EXEMPTION EXTENSION EXTENDS CLIENT UNCERTAINTY; 14/03/2018 – Nucor chief on Trump, tax and the case for protection; 08/03/2018 – Demand for steel is strong, says Nucor CEO John Ferriola, but the problem is that demand has been “stolen by illegally traded imports.”; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO: DISAPPOINTED TRUMP EXTENDED TARIFF EXEMPTIONS; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CEO JOHN FERRIOLA COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 05/03/2018 – Cramer also hears the latest from CEOs of Nucor and Domino’s Pizza; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR 1Q EPS $1.10, EST. $1.12; 11/05/2018 – Nucor Announces Plans to Build Galvanizing Line at Arkansas Sheet Mill; 17/04/2018 – NUCOR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT JIM DARSEY TO RETIRE; CRAIG FELDMAN TO BE PROMOTED; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Steel Products Earnings Down vs 4Q Due to Typical Seasonality

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NUE shares while 204 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 227.36 million shares or 3.09% less from 234.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Invest invested 0.01% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). 8,600 were reported by Texas Yale Capital Corporation. Insight 2811 holds 5,175 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 21,338 shares. Fernwood Management Limited Liability Company has 6,441 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Sei Communication accumulated 70,225 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Ltd has 0.58% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 8,400 shares. Fdx Advisors invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Captrust Financial Advisors holds 0.12% or 49,509 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas owns 1.43M shares. Linscomb Williams Incorporated invested in 0.07% or 13,468 shares. Opus Inv Management has 0.5% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 43,000 shares. Parametric Port Associates Limited Company accumulated 0.04% or 836,332 shares. Cap World Invsts accumulated 6.50M shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corporation accumulated 81,753 shares.

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64B and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 8,000 shares to 48,550 shares, valued at $3.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 6,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,875 shares, and cut its stake in Wex Inc. (NYSE:WEX).

