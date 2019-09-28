Oakbrook Investments Increased By $842,100 Its Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) Stake; Maverick Capital LTD Upped Citrix Sys (CTXS) Holding

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) stake by 25.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Oakbrook Investments Llc acquired 20,050 shares as Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX)’s stock rose 16.71%. The Oakbrook Investments Llc holds 99,625 shares with $4.28M value, up from 79,575 last quarter. Boston Scientific Corp. now has $56.15B valuation. The stock decreased 4.82% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $40.31. About 10.14 million shares traded or 82.15% up from the average. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 11/05/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SPOKESWOMAN MAKES COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 24/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Positive Late-Breaking Data From The INTREPID Study; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 35C, EST. 35C; 16/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Schedule of Presentations at EuroPCR 2018; 20/03/2018 – Boston Scientific: Late-breaking Clinical Trial Data Further Demonstrate Safety and Effectiveness of the RHYTHMIA(TM) Mapping System; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific to Pay $150M Upfront in nVision Medical Deal; 30/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CLOSES NXTHERA PURCHASE; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Privately-Held NxThera for $306M Upfront Cash Paymen; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC TO BUY NXTHERA FOR $306M IN CASH

Maverick Capital Ltd increased Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) stake by 51.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Maverick Capital Ltd acquired 27,120 shares as Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS)’s stock declined 6.49%. The Maverick Capital Ltd holds 80,260 shares with $7.88 million value, up from 53,140 last quarter. Citrix Sys Inc now has $12.54B valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $95.81. About 1.54M shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 08/05/2018 – Citrix Unveils lndustry’s First Digital Workspace to Unify and Secure all Apps and Content for all Devices; 26/04/2018 – CAFC: 01 COMMUNIQUE LABORATORY, INC v. CITRIX ONLINE, LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1869 – 2018-04-26; 05/03/2018 Liquidware Joins Citrix in the Citrix Ready Pavilion at HIMSS 18 to Showcase Workspace Environment Essentials; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY Rev $2.88B-$2.91B; 08/05/2018 – Veridium Offers Passwordless Integration to Azure Active Directory and Citrix Cloud with VeridiumID and Its Newly Released; 20/04/2018 – DICKER DATA LTD DDR.AX – ALSO APPOINTED SECOND CITRIX SOLUTION PROVIDER DISTRIBUTOR IN AUSTRALIA; 28/03/2018 – Citrix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.18-Adj EPS $1.22; 07/05/2018 – eG Innovations to Showcase Purpose-Built Monitoring Capabilities for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop 7.x at Citrix Synergy 2018; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.87, REV VIEW $2.87 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SBH) stake by 842,880 shares to 58,690 valued at $783,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Allegion Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:ALLE) stake by 30,970 shares and now owns 3,000 shares. Planet Fitness Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “CMP Transforms Business with Citrix – Business Wire” on September 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Battered Tech Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Is An Attractive Dividend Stock – Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Close Look At Citrix Systems, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:CTXS) 27% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 41 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 119.80 million shares or 14.59% less from 140.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Oakbrook Investments Llc decreased Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) stake by 13,300 shares to 25,312 valued at $4.42M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE:RJF) stake by 6,510 shares and now owns 6,600 shares. Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) was reduced too.

More notable recent Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Boston Scientific Corporation’s (NYSE:BSX) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Management Presents at Investor Update at TCT 2019 (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 28, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Boston Scientific (BSX) Announces Positive Data from the EVOLVE Short DAPT study with the SYNERGY Bioabsorbable Polymer Stent – StreetInsider.com” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Management Presents at 2019 Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What We Think Of Boston Scientific Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:BSX) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold BSX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 0.02% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.