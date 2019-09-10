Oakbrook Investments Holding in Nucor (NUE) Has Upped by $722,680; Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Has Cut Pepsico (PEP) Holding by $2.12 Million; Share Value Rose

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased its stake in Nucor Corporation (NUE) by 77.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc bought 12,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 28,620 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, up from 16,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Nucor Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $52.63. About 1.75M shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 11/05/2018 – NUCOR: EVALUATING BUILDING ADDITIONAL GALVANIZING LINES; 14/03/2018 – Nucor chief on Trump and the case for protection; 05/03/2018 “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer gets Nucor CEO John Ferriola’s take on President Donald Trump’s recently announced steel and aluminum tariffs; 12/03/2018 – Nucor to Build Rebar Micro Mill in Florida; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR CORP – NEW GALVANIZING LINE IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL IN FIRST HALF OF 2021; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CEO JOHN FERRIOLA COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 19/04/2018 – Nucor Benefits from Steel Tariffs, Price Increases; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – “BELIEVE THERE IS SUSTAINABLE STRENGTH IN STEEL END USE MARKETS”; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nucor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUE); 08/03/2018 – Demand for steel ‘stolen by illegally traded imports,’ but tariffs should reverse this: Nucor CEO

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold 17,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 134,717 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.51 million, down from 152,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $135.86. About 3.10M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64 billion and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,425 shares to 26,350 shares, valued at $4.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) by 14,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,590 shares, and cut its stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NUE shares while 204 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 227.36 million shares or 3.09% less from 234.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited reported 4,857 shares stake. Apg Asset Nv holds 0.1% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) or 1.06M shares. 5,126 were reported by Intrust Bancshares Na. Savant Cap Llc accumulated 0.06% or 5,055 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.01% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Qci Asset Management New York has invested 0% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated reported 1.43M shares. Advisory Networks Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.06% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Hgk Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 1.83% or 104,178 shares in its portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 102 shares. Tdam Usa holds 4,369 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.03% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 5,997 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. South State Corp invested in 57,897 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 91 shares.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77B and $14.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 1,676 shares to 203,045 shares, valued at $37.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 17,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,587 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.09B for 22.64 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.