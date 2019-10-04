Oakbrook Investments Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Has Cut by $338,465 as Market Valuation Declined; Shareholder Yorktown Management & Research Co Has Increased Cummins (CMI) Position

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (CMI) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 7,500 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $157.86. About 932,225 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 05/04/2018 – Teamsters: Cummins Workers Across America Remember Dr. King, Continue Fight For Affordable Health Care; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround – Cummins; 14/05/2018 – CUMMINS & JAC MOTORS FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Had Seen 2018 Revenue Up 4%-8%; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES, EST. 13B

Oakbrook Investments Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc sold 2,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 99,474 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.86M, down from 101,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $352.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $133.66. About 6.69M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 24/05/2018 – Drug Overview 2018: lnvega Sustenna/lnvega Trinza (Paliperidone Palmitate; Johnson & Johnson) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Comes in at #1 on the 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies List; 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 16/03/2018 – J&J – IF OFFER IS ACCEPTED, TRANSACTION WOULD BE EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF 2018; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 18/04/2018 – KENTUCKY SUES JOHNSON & JOHNSON, ACCUSES COMPANY OF DEVISING DECEPTIVE OPIOID MARKETING SCHEME; 10/03/2018 – J&J SAYS AFIB DIAGNOSED IN 6.3% OF PATIENTS VS 2.3% IN CONTROL; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick Might Be the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40 million and $264.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msc Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 12,500 shares to 11,600 shares, valued at $861,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First American Financial Corp. (NYSE:FAF) by 18,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,921 shares, and cut its stake in Centurylink Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold CMI shares while 271 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 125.27 million shares or 1.13% more from 123.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 0.01% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 116,241 shares. D E Shaw stated it has 214,938 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ghp Inv Advsr has 0.05% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 2,589 shares. Amalgamated Bank has 0.09% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 21,985 shares. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.19% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.03% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Cornerstone Advsr holds 2,127 shares. Rodgers Brothers Inc owns 15,561 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Hudock Capital Group Incorporated Ltd Company reported 708 shares. Zeke invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Windsor Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.33% or 4,161 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & Company holds 4,139 shares. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Corp reported 10,987 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parnassus Investments Ca holds 972,500 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur holds 4,767 shares.

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64 billion and $1.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Cooper Companies Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 2,350 shares to 4,850 shares, valued at $1.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4,473 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,553 shares, and has risen its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.71 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

