Oakbrook Investments Holding in American Express Company (AXP) Has Raised by $521,565 as Share Price Rose; Glenview Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) as Market Valuation Declined

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased its stake in American Express Company (AXP) by 12.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc bought 4,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 43,630 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77 million, up from 38,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in American Express Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $122.1. About 767,863 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express pops after hours on first-quarter earnings beat; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS SAYS ALERTED BY EXPEDIA ABOUT CYBER ATTACK; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner, Dominion Harbor; 20/03/2018 – American Express Releases Statement Regarding Orbitz Cyber Attack; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino to Assume Role From David Fabricant, Acting Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Office; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – YOUNG IS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF MCAFEE, LLC; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 Total U.S. Consumer, Small Business Card Member Loans $63B; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4 & 2018-5; 13/03/2018 – American Express Company Elects Christopher D. Young to Board of Directors

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 195.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc bought 2.14 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 3.24M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $286.27M, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $99.83. About 558,667 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE TO WITHDRAW & REFILE APPLICATION IN CHINA; 20/03/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO PUSH QUALCOMM FOR FURTHER REMEDIES IN NXP DEAL; 07/05/2018 – ING Adds NXP Semi, Exits Shire, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – CO’S UNIT AGREED IF REQUIRED REGULATORY APPROVALS NOT RECEIVED BY JULY 25, IT WILL PAY TERMINATION FEE TO NXP NO LATER THAN JULY 26, 2018; 09/03/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV – WILL FULLY REDEEM ON APRIL 9, 2018, $750 MLN OF OUTSTANDING PRINCIPLE; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – OUTSTANDING NOTES CONTAIN PROVISIONS THAT WILL REQUIRE QUALCOMM TO REDEEM NOTES IF DEAL HAS NOT BEEN CONSUMMATED ON/ BEFORE JUNE 1; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS STILL EXPECT APPROVAL OF NXP DEAL – CNBC; 22/05/2018 – NXP Semi Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – UBS Adds Aptiv, Cuts UBS, Buys More NXP Semi: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer Until May 11 — MarketWatch

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95 billion and $11.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvent Electric Plc by 1.08M shares to 5.58M shares, valued at $150.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 655,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.24 million shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

