Oakbrook Investments Has Upped Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $811,300 as Stock Rose; Delta Asset Management Has Lifted Its Stake in Bank New York Mellon (BK) by $344,608 as Stock Declined

Delta Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc bought 7,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 149,008 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.58M, up from 141,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $44.4. About 471,081 shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 14/05/2018 – BNY Mellon and Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Company to Exchange Ownership Stakes in Amherst Capital for Minority Interest in Amherst Holdings; 18/04/2018 – 15BH: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 04/04/2018 – Agria Corporation Reiterates Need for ADS Holders to Take Action on ADR Program Termination; 03/04/2018 – AS21: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/03/2018 – 35GO: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 22/05/2018 – Congress eases post-crisis bank rules in victory for Trump; 24/04/2018 – BNY MELLON ECONOMIST VINCENT REINHART ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 15/03/2018 – 41CB: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/03/2018 – BNY CEO CHARLES SCHARF COMMENTS AT INVESTOR DAY; 09/05/2018 – BNY Mellon’s Pershing Adds Capital First Trust Company to Its Trust Network

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc bought 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 292,647 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.20M, up from 286,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 5.22 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announced a major reorganization Thursday, establishing two main divisions focused on experiences and devices and cloud and AI platforms; 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 22/05/2018 – Interstate Hotels & Resorts lgnites its Digital Leadership by Landing One of the Most Extraordinary Sales & Marketing Minds in Hospitality; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – JOINT EFFORT WITH QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES TO CREATE A VISION Al DEVELOPER KIT RUNNING AZURE IOT EDGE; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE WAS $26.8 BLN AND INCREASED 16%; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET, MICROSOFT EXTENDING THEIR CHINA CLOUD SERVICES PACT; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CHANGE IN U.S. CORPORATE TAX LAW WAS GOOD FOR SHAREHOLDERS GENERALLY; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 17/04/2018 – Momentum to Unveil Mobility App, Portal Enhancements and More at Channel Partners; 20/04/2018 – DJ Microsoft Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSFT)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 71 investors sold BK shares while 316 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 761.00 million shares or 3.55% less from 789.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prio Wealth LP reported 9,346 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Lc holds 7,033 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Fisher Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 8,100 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 59,866 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Quinn Opportunity Partners Limited Liability Com has 0.27% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 49,500 shares. Edgemoor stated it has 19,108 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Moreover, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security has 1.23% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 41,830 shares. Duncker Streett Co stated it has 81 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Fincl Services has 0.03% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 723,472 shares. Iberiabank, a Louisiana-based fund reported 9,936 shares. Evercore Wealth Management holds 9,366 shares. California-based Private Ocean Lc has invested 0% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 701,166 shares. 39.01 million are owned by State Street Corp. Farmers Merchants Investments owns 4,978 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64 billion and $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7,615 shares to 6,576 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) by 22,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,704 shares, and cut its stake in Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marble Harbor Counsel Limited Liability Corporation holds 4.48% or 193,507 shares. 403,033 are held by Bloom Tree Prns Limited Liability Co. Gruss invested in 6.18% or 42,600 shares. Partner Fund Lp accumulated 402,579 shares. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 5.36% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Thrivent For Lutherans invested 2.52% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al stated it has 2.73% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oxbow Advsr Ltd Llc holds 1.73% or 107,017 shares. 100,653 were accumulated by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp. Eagle Ridge Investment Mgmt accumulated 262,715 shares or 5.11% of the stock. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd invested in 18,845 shares. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 4.13% or 78,456 shares in its portfolio. Stonebridge Capital Mgmt holds 4.94% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 93,639 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Riverpark Lc invested in 52,853 shares.