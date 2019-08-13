Oakbrook Investments Has Upped Its Holding in Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) by $476,250 as Stock Value Declined; Neuberger Berman Group Trimmed Its Position in Charles River Laboratories Interna (CRL) by $2.47 Million

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased its stake in Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) by 92.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc bought 6,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 13,245 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, up from 6,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $65.68. About 815,562 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS +10% TO +14%; 08/05/2018 – Brad Lich to address the Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference; 12/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN STILL SEES EPS GROWTH OF 8%-12% LONG TERM; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eastman Chemical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMN); 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Nebraska House candidate Kara Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Plans Additional Expansion of Copolyester Production at Kingsport Site; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN: NEW EXPANSION AT KINGSPORT SITE TO BE COMPLETED IN 3Q; 13/03/2018 – AGFA, EASTMAN PARK MICROGRAPHICS EXTEND MULTI-YEAR SUPPLY PACT; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical: New Expansion to Be Complete in 3Q

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased its stake in Charles River Laboratories Interna (CRL) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 17,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.05% . The institutional investor held 571,426 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.99M, down from 588,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Charles River Laboratories Interna for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $129.83. About 227,811 shares traded. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has risen 11.21% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRL News: 09/05/2018 – LIPOCINE INC – CRL ALSO IDENTIFIED ADDITIONAL COMMENTS THAT ARE NOT CONSIDERED APPROVABILITY ISSUES; 18/05/2018 – AGILE THERAPEUTICS INC – IN CRL, FDA INFORMED COMPANY THAT TWIRLA NDA COULD NOT BE APPROVED; 15/05/2018 – Charles River Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Charles River Associates (CRA) Announces Vice President Promotions; 24/05/2018 – Charles River Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 31; 22/05/2018 – SIGNALFX SAYS $45 MLN IN SERIES D FUNDING LED BY GENERAL CATALYST WITH PARTICIPATION FROM ANDREESSEN HOROWITZ, CHARLES RIVER VENTURES; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Labs 1Q Rev $494M; 26/03/2018 – CHARLES RIVER REFINANCE $1B PACT WITH NEW $1.55B REVOLVING PACT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Charles River Laboratories Internat, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRL); 10/05/2018 – Charles River Labs Sees FY EPS $4.22-EPS $4.37

More notable recent Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Charles River and Distributed Bio Enter Exclusive Partnership to Create an Integrated Antibody Discovery and Development Platform – Business Wire” on October 25, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages CRL Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Charles River Laboratories Is Well-Positioned For 2019, So Just Stay Long – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Pharma Supplier Charles River Laboratories Has Leading Competitive Position, Raymond James Says In Upgrade – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Charles River Laboratories EPS beats by $0.08, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ) by 249,325 shares to 843,392 shares, valued at $80.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 40,946 shares in the quarter, for a total of 213,469 shares, and has risen its stake in A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold CRL shares while 137 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 45.11 million shares or 3.38% less from 46.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 619 are held by Glenmede Tru Na. Moreover, Mackenzie has 0.01% invested in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) for 29,184 shares. Leavell Invest Mngmt Inc reported 0.08% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 19,931 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 16,981 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 8,338 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 9,260 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Qs Investors Limited Liability Company has 1,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aristotle Cap Boston Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.52% or 202,082 shares. 143,659 were accumulated by Natixis. Amica Mutual Insur Com has invested 0.26% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Shanda Asset Mgmt Holdg Ltd holds 0.05% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) or 2,207 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt owns 8,496 shares. 125 were reported by Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv. Nordea Inv Ab has 66,184 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64 billion and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) by 3,125 shares to 3,170 shares, valued at $421,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 15,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,864 shares, and cut its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LECO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 20,205 shares. Vanguard Gru holds 14.78 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 42,363 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Financial Corp has invested 0.04% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Voloridge Inv Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 25,602 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough has 72,839 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Axa owns 243,086 shares. Olstein Cap Management LP has invested 1.16% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.06% or 69,746 shares. Raymond James Na accumulated 34,375 shares. Tdam Usa owns 72,823 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Foundation Mgmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 3,000 shares. Gotham Asset Lc invested in 0.25% or 221,332 shares.

More notable recent Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Eastman Acquires Marlotherm from Sasol – GlobeNewswire” on April 01, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Eastman Chemical (EMN) Misses Q1 EPS by 11c – StreetInsider.com” published on April 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Eastman Chemical Company’s (NYSE:EMN) CEO Pay Matter? – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Eastman Chemical – Diversification And Growth Potential – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Eastman Chemical Company: A Blue-Chip Set To Deliver Alpha – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 20, 2019.