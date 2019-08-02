Oakbrook Investments Has Trimmed Facebook (FB) Holding By $892,250; Shellback Capital LP Has Raised Its Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Holding

Oakbrook Investments Llc decreased Facebook Inc. (FB) stake by 5.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oakbrook Investments Llc sold 5,375 shares as Facebook Inc. (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Oakbrook Investments Llc holds 99,717 shares with $16.62 million value, down from 105,092 last quarter. Facebook Inc. now has $549.85B valuation. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $192.73. About 17.78M shares traded or 6.72% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA: SORRY SCL ELECTIONS LICENSED FACEBOOK DATA; 20/03/2018 – NY AG ALSO SENT DEMAND LETTER TO FACEBOOK ON PRIVACY CONCERNS; 21/03/2018 – In an internal email to colleagues at the University of Cambridge, data scientist Aleksandr Kogan called Facebook’s side of the story a “fabrication.”; 09/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook Made Mistakes on ‘Fake News,’ Privacy; 19/03/2018 – FRANCE’S DIGITAL MINISTER CALLS ON FACEBOOK TO BE `TRANSPARENT’; 27/03/2018 – TheStarPhoenix.com: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress to quiet criticism: source…; 21/03/2018 – The Boston Globe: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes in Cambridge Analytica scandal; 26/03/2018 – With new plan, Macron wants France to win Al “arms race”; 20/03/2018 – The View from Silicon Valley: Facebook’s Double-Edged Sword — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Lawsuit claims Facebook ‘weaponised’ user data

Shellback Capital Lp increased Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) stake by 3.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shellback Capital Lp acquired 5,000 shares as Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)’s stock rose 8.78%. The Shellback Capital Lp holds 150,000 shares with $24.58M value, up from 145,000 last quarter. Lululemon Athletica Inc now has $24.16B valuation. The stock decreased 2.95% or $5.64 during the last trading session, reaching $185.45. About 1.66 million shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees FY Rev $2.985B-$3.022B; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 12/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Loxo Oncology, Kinross Gold, Marlin Business Services, lululemon athletica inc,; 26/04/2018 – Lululemon Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 2%, OR INCREASED 1% ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: LULU 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +11%, EST. +8.6%; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $90; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.985 BLN TO $3.022 BLN; 07/05/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $96; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON HAD MANY CANDIDATES COME FORWARD FOR CONSIDERATION

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) stake by 1,325 shares to 40,857 valued at $9.62M in 2019Q1. It also upped Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) stake by 31,360 shares and now owns 45,570 shares. Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) was raised too.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.84 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $252,443 activity. 5,300 shares were sold by Cox Christopher K, worth $795,000 on Wednesday, January 30. Another trade for 750 shares valued at $124,035 was made by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 was made by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31.

Among 14 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Facebook had 33 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. Bank of America maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Monday, March 18. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $187 target. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Oppenheimer. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by JMP Securities. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, June 19. The rating was upgraded by Guggenheim to “Buy” on Thursday, April 4. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Thursday, March 14. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $155 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Tuesday, April 9. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $195 target. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Citigroup.

