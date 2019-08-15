Oakbrook Investments Has Lowered Zoetis (ZTS) Holding by $1.79 Million; As Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Ameriprise Financial Cut by $2.88 Million Its Stake

Oakbrook Investments Llc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) by 49.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc sold 17,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 18,535 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, down from 36,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $121.79. About 1.77M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Veterinary-Diagnostics Company Abaxis for $2 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy Abaxis for $1.9 bln in cash; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zoetis Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZTS); 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics firm Abaxis for $1.9 bln; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – INTENDS TO FUND PURCHASE THROUGH A COMBINATION OF EXISTING CASH AND NEW DEBT; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Intends to Fund Purchase Through Combination of Existing Cash and New Debt; 16/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Zoetis Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Acq Plan; 19/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $85; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $120 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO THE COMPANY UNDER OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA REPORTS EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased its stake in Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) by 22.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc sold 75,771 shares as the company’s stock declined 69.24% . The institutional investor held 267,293 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.37 million, down from 343,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Puma Biotechnology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $390.92M market cap company. The stock decreased 9.30% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.05. About 1.71M shares traded or 26.25% up from the average. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:PBYI) has declined 79.98% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PBYI News: 21/03/2018 – PUMA SE PUMG.DE : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 430.00 FROM EUR 340.00; RATING HOLD; 16/03/2018 – PUMA ENERGY 2017 EBITDA $740M VS $755M IN 2016; 09/05/2018 – Puma Biotechnology 1Q Loss $24.3M; 03/04/2018 – PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY INC – DEAL FOR PINT PHARMA TO COMMERCIALIZE NERLYNX IN ARGENTINA, BRAZIL, CHILE, COLOMBIA, MEXICO AND REST OF LATIN AMERICA; 12/04/2018 – PUMA SE SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +10% TO +12%, SAW +10%; 26/04/2018 – Kering Shareholders Vote to OK Puma Split; 17/05/2018 – Sportswear-Maker Puma to Open New York Flagship on Fifth Avenue; 30/04/2018 – Puma Exploration and Trevali Mining Corporation Sign Definitive Option Agreement for the Murray Brook Project; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Institutional Asset Trust Buys Into Puma Biotechnology; 20/03/2018 – Puma sets 2022 targets to lift profits, sales

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64 billion and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) by 2,285 shares to 4,595 shares, valued at $952,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 9,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,411 shares, and has risen its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.39, from 0.76 in 2018Q4.

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $217.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 1,935 shares to 57,476 shares, valued at $159.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 526,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.32M shares, and has risen its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

