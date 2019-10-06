Oakbrook Investments Has Lowered Position in American Express Company (AXP) by $363,465; D-E Shaw & Company Boosted Holding in Owens Corning New (OC) as Valuation Rose

Oakbrook Investments Llc decreased its stake in American Express Company (AXP) by 6.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc sold 2,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 40,675 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.02 million, down from 43,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in American Express Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $114.41. About 2.63 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Provision for Losses $775M; 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Elevating Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q EPS $1.86; 16/04/2018 – Fourth Annual American Express Leadership Academy Global Alumni Summit Connects Social Purpose Leaders from Around the World; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Total Loans for April Were $53.1 Billion; 21/03/2018 – AmEx Hires Standard Chartered’s Marrs to Lead Commercial Unit; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED PROVISIONS FOR LOSSES WERE $775 MLN, UP 35 PERCENT FROM $573 MLN A YEAR AGO; 18/04/2018 – American Express “off to a good start” in new financial year; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – U.S. CONSUMER SERVICES REPORTED FIRST-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $640 MILLION, UP 30 PERCENT FROM $494 MILLION A YEAR AGO

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased its stake in Owens Corning New (OC) by 5723.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc bought 669,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.28% . The hedge fund held 681,407 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.66M, up from 11,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Owens Corning New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $61.01. About 847,206 shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 25/04/2018 – OWENS CORNING – CAPITAL ADDITIONS IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Rep. LaHood: Senate Passes LaHood Bill to Honor Fallen Navy SEAL Ryan Owens; 30/03/2018 – Owens Corning Announces Marcio Sandri President, Composites; 24/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280752 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 14/03/2018 – CFO McMurray Gifts 302 Of Owens Corning Inc; 19/04/2018 – Owens Corning Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280494 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 28/03/2018 – Alexandria Minerals Sets the Record Straight on Eric Owens’ Termination and Unauthorized Financing Scheme; 05/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281570 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 13/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282016 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Duff Phelps Management Comm invested in 7,585 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Of Toledo Na Oh has 0.25% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Sumitomo Life Insur owns 31,041 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Federated Investors Pa has 0% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 11,669 shares. Eagle Ridge Invest, a Connecticut-based fund reported 5,199 shares. 213,020 were accumulated by Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Company. Gm Advisory Group Inc Inc stated it has 3.36% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Fort Point Lc reported 7,587 shares. Smith Asset Grp Inc LP holds 135 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Troy Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 1.53M shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd has invested 0% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). New York-based Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com has invested 0.11% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 56,077 were reported by Soros Fund Limited Liability Com. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Inc Limited Liability Company reported 14,703 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Llc has invested 2.11% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 13.75 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64 billion and $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westrock Company by 12,440 shares to 25,390 shares, valued at $926,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,091 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE).

