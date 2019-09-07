Oakbrook Investments Has Lowered Its Stake in Oracle (ORCL) by $5.35 Million; Intrepid Capital Management Holds Position in Kroger Co Com (KR)

Oakbrook Investments Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 80.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc sold 100,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 25,110 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, down from 126,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $53.16. About 11.48M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONFIDENT CO WILL “COMFORTABLY DELIVER” ON ORIGINAL FORECAST OF DOUBLE-DIGIT NON-GAAP SHR GROWTH FOR FY18; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Achieves $2 Billion in Energy Cost Savings for Utilities’ Customers; 14/05/2018 – Corporación GPF Optimizes Inventory Performance Across Health, Wellness and Convenience Store Business with Oracle Retail; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Applications Users Group Presents Interactive, Personalized Training at COLLABORATE 18; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Enables Businesses to Launch an Online Store Within 30 Days; 10/04/2018 – Spinnaker Support Expands Its Global Sales Partner Network; 15/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $51; 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle rolling out blockchain products as soon as this month – Bloomberg; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street: Favorable Appeal Decision Should Result in Refund of Nearly $50M From Oracle

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kroger Co Com (KR) by 154.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 27,319 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The hedge fund held 44,949 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, up from 17,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kroger Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $24.7. About 11.11 million shares traded or 10.31% up from the average. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 27/04/2018 – Kroger Celebrates Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Progress; 17/05/2018 – Kroger’s Big, Risky Bet on Grocery Delivery; 08/03/2018 – KROGER SEES IDENTICAL SUPERMARKET SALES GROWTH, EXCLUDING FUEL, TO RANGE FROM 1.5% TO 2.0% IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – Kroger Partners with Ocado to Serve Customers Anything, Anytime, Anywhere in U.S; 17/05/2018 – KROGER CFO MIKE SCHLOTMAN SPEAKS AT BMO CONFERENCE; 08/03/2018 – KROGER: STORE BRANDS HIT $20.9 BILLION IN SALES; 09/04/2018 – The Kroger Co. Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award; 23/05/2018 – Kroger is buying meal kit company Home Chef; 23/05/2018 – Kroger to buy Home Chef in latest move to get meal kits in grocery stores; 09/03/2018 – Kroger Cincinnati/Dayton Associates Ratify New Contract with UFCW 75

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $107,437 activity.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc Unit Cl (NYSE:OAK) by 147,674 shares to 29,890 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jefferies Finl Group Inc Com by 18,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 290,170 shares, and cut its stake in Teradata Corp Del Com (NYSE:TDC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Epoch Investment Partners has invested 0.18% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Virtu Financial Lc, New York-based fund reported 30,100 shares. Convergence Invest Limited Co holds 0.23% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 42,911 shares. Pennsylvania Tru Comm reported 0.15% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Robecosam Ag stated it has 0.04% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). 75,812 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Management. Tradewinds Limited Company, Washington-based fund reported 3,233 shares. Price T Rowe Md reported 23.09 million shares stake. 10,599 were reported by Guardian L P. Axa accumulated 489,802 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Dupont Cap Mgmt has 0.08% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 143,813 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 171,561 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Com holds 18,660 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Park National Oh accumulated 0.03% or 21,778 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 155,196 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Mgmt Wi has 1.92% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 5.48M shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.62% or 17.88M shares in its portfolio. 18,453 are held by Papp L Roy. 5,548 were reported by First Heartland Consultants. Paragon Capital Mngmt holds 0.38% or 11,820 shares. Boltwood Capital Mngmt holds 28,476 shares. Sfmg Ltd Liability Co stated it has 4,811 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Inc reported 3,480 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.02% or 1,223 shares. Barry Invest Ltd Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 130,455 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt holds 11.36 million shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 489,286 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Primecap Mngmt Co Ca has invested 0.33% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Schaper Benz & Wise Invest Counsel Wi holds 256,405 shares. Taurus Asset Management Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 5,650 shares.