Oakbrook Investments Has Lowered Its Stake in Applied Materials (AMAT) as Market Value Rose; As Pfizer (PFE) Share Price Declined, Family Management Boosted by $484,610 Its Stake

Family Management Corp increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 87.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp bought 11,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 24,202 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05M, up from 12,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.69. About 40.53 million shares traded or 55.75% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/04/2018 – Biovica International AB: Positive results with DiviTum® from new Pfizer study presented at the AACR congress; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 19/03/2018 – Protalix BioTherapeutics Announces Acceptance of Abstract on OPRX-106 as a Lecture Presentation at the Digestive Diseases Week® 2018; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – APPROVED RETACRIT AS BIOSIMILAR TO EPOGEN/PROCRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 01/05/2018 – PFE: TUMOR MUTATION BURDEN WILL PLAY ROLE IN CANCER TREATMENTS; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer: RETACRIT Is First U.S. Biosimilar Erythropoiesis-Stimulating Agent Now Approved Across All Indications; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – TREATMENT WITH LYRICA AT LOWER DOSE DID NOT RESULT IN STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN SEIZURE FREQUENCY VERSUS PLACEBO; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 30/04/2018 – Apixaban Market Extensive Analysis of Supply And Demand, Revenue, Risk and Share 2018-2025

Oakbrook Investments Llc decreased its stake in Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) by 9.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc sold 37,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 377,365 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.95 million, down from 414,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $50.96. About 11.65 million shares traded or 35.07% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27 billion and $254.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Call) (NASDAQ:REGN) by 6,803 shares to 1,800 shares, valued at $563,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 13,844 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 872 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (Call).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Archon Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.71% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 315,650 shares. King Wealth accumulated 14,296 shares. Massachusetts-based Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma has invested 0.29% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). State Bank reported 217,335 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Company holds 2.56% or 267,473 shares. Nadler Group has 31,116 shares. Cohen Cap Inc stated it has 69,506 shares. Stanley holds 0.85% or 81,848 shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 4.13M shares. First Fincl Bank Of Mount Dora Invest Svcs, Florida-based fund reported 118,038 shares. Sandhill Capital Prtnrs Ltd Co has 0.11% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Shelter Insur Retirement Plan has 80,100 shares for 1.75% of their portfolio. Albert D Mason Inc stated it has 5,322 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Gideon Capital Advsrs Incorporated reported 36,248 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Company holds 926,405 shares.

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64B and $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Artista Networks Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 1,200 shares to 5,750 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 23,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 575,045 shares, and has risen its stake in Hp Inc..

