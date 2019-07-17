Oakbrook Investments Has Lowered Hollyfrontier Corp. (HFC) Position by $369,950; Market Valuation Declined; As Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Share Value Rose, Ws Management Lllp Has Upped by $9.08 Million Its Position

Oakbrook Investments Llc decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp. (HFC) by 50.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc sold 7,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,475 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $368,000, down from 15,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $47.83. About 1.87 million shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 36.69% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.12% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Net $288.9M; 29/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER REPORTS PASSING OF FORMER CHAIRMAN-CEO NORSWORTHY; 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Memphis refinery hydrogen plant operation cut back; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER: REDUCED RATES DUE TO CRUDE UNIT FIRE ON MARCH 12; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER HASN’T HEARD STATUS OF WOODS CROSS RFS WAIVER; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q EBITDA $487.6M; 29/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP – ISSUES STATEMENT ON PASSING OF FORMER CHAIRMAN AND CEO, LAMAR NORSWORTHY; 26/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SEES 2018 REFINING & MARKETING CAPEX OF $375 MLN TO $425 MLN – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SEES 2Q CRUDE THROUGHPUT 440K-450K B/D

Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 43.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 12,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% with the market. The hedge fund held 42,293 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.04M, up from 29,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $761.85. About 383,359 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 66.07% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 09/05/2018 – Sustainable Growth Advisers Exits Position in Chipotle; 25/04/2018 – Wednesday’s earnings report marks the first time that CEO Brian Niccol will address Chipotle investors; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: Opened 35 New Restaurants and Closed 2 Restaurants in 1Q; 15/05/2018 – Slate Path Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Chipotle; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle CEO: Won’t Cut Prices or Introduce Combo Meals; Not ‘Playing That Game’; 20/04/2018 – Chipotle Names Marissa Andrada Chief Human Resources Officer; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS NO NEED TO GO DOWN THE PATH OF FRANCHISING NOW; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL – CO, MARK CRUMPACKER, CHIEF MARKETING AND STRATEGY OFFICER, ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR CRUMPACKER’S RESIGNATION; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE SPOKESMAN CHRIS ARNOLD COMMENTS IN EMAIL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership has 0.04% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.05% or 73,336 shares. Freestone Hldgs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 1,416 shares. Zeke Cap Advsr reported 881 shares. Rampart Invest Management Com Limited Com owns 1,220 shares. Virtu Finance Llc has 0.05% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Moreover, North Star Investment has 0% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Brown Brothers Harriman & invested 0% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Aperio Group Limited Liability Company owns 7,131 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Symmetry Peak Management Lc invested in 1,035 shares. Massachusetts Serv Company Ma invested in 365,992 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 802 shares. 334 were accumulated by Paloma Partners. Hitchwood Cap Management LP invested in 153,000 shares or 1.56% of the stock.

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 152,064 shares to 581,375 shares, valued at $47.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 92,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 642,488 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $98.32 million activity. $4.34M worth of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) shares were sold by Hartung Jack.

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64 billion and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 15,630 shares to 65,003 shares, valued at $6.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE:RJF) by 6,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold HFC shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 142.44 million shares or 2.09% less from 145.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mngmt owns 31,614 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 6,235 shares. Moreover, Gideon Capital has 0.1% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co accumulated 0% or 4,385 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt owns 1.48 million shares. Arizona State Retirement has 30,167 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Smith Graham And Investment Advisors LP accumulated 107,810 shares or 0.58% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) holds 0% or 53 shares in its portfolio. Cibc World Mkts reported 35,267 shares. Strategic Global Advisors Limited Company accumulated 0.52% or 50,292 shares. Farmers And Merchants Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Qs Llc holds 0.05% or 101,650 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Capital holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 6,049 shares. Bowling Port Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 43,540 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Pnc Financial has 13,187 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $1.61 EPS, up 11.03% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.45 per share. HFC’s profit will be $274.94M for 7.43 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by HollyFrontier Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 198.15% EPS growth.