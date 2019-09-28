Oakbrook Investments Has Lowered By $945,210 Its Cbs (CBS) Position; Maverick Capital LTD Has Lowered Its Blackstone Group LP (BX) Holding

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased Blackstone Group LP (BX) stake by 76.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 185,200 shares as Blackstone Group LP (BX)’s stock rose 20.40%. The Maverick Capital Ltd holds 56,750 shares with $2.52 million value, down from 241,950 last quarter. Blackstone Group LP now has $60.02B valuation. The stock decreased 4.58% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $50.22. About 10.08 million shares traded or 26.36% up from the average. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 19/03/2018 – CELANESE – PARTIES WERE UNABLE TO REACH AGREEMENT WITH EUROPEAN COMMISSION ON ACCEPTABLE CONDITIONS TO ALLOW PROPOSED JV TO PROCEED; 22/03/2018 – Tripp Smith, Co-Founder of Blackstone’s GSO, to Leave Firm; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone 1Q Fee-Related Earnings $333M; 07/05/2018 – GRAMERCY PROPERTY TO BE ACQUIRED BY BLACKSTONE FOR $27.50/SHR; 13/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP LP – GRANPEESHEH WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD THE CENTER FOR AUTISM AND RELATED DISORDERS; 21/05/2018 – IHS Markit To Buy Ipreo for $1.855B From Private Equity Funds Managed by Blackstone Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division; 05/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE CONFIRMS GSO CAPITAL SOLUTIONS FUND III RAISED $7B; 26/03/2018 – PAG TO GET STRATEGIC MINORITY INVESTMENT FROM BLACKSTONE FUND; 29/03/2018 – PURE INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE TRUST RECEIVES COURT APPROVAL FOR ARRANGEMENT WITH BLACKSTONE; 28/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Takes the ParityPledge™ as Part of Its Commitment to Improving the Pathway for Women in Leadership Positions

Oakbrook Investments Llc decreased Cbs Corporation (CBS) stake by 50.38% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Oakbrook Investments Llc analyzed 19,290 shares as Cbs Corporation (CBS)'s stock rose 0.74%. The Oakbrook Investments Llc holds 19,000 shares with $948,000 value, down from 38,290 last quarter. Cbs Corporation now has $15.15B valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $40.32. About 2.84M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. The Blackstone Group has $5600 highest and $4500 lowest target. $51.75’s average target is 3.05% above currents $50.22 stock price. The Blackstone Group had 11 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Deutsche Bank. On Wednesday, September 18 the stock rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of BX in report on Wednesday, June 5 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, September 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 165 investors sold BX shares while 113 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 203.90 million shares or 29.58% less from 289.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Georgia-based Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Hsbc Public Ltd Co has 63,485 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Phocas Financial owns 0% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 1,062 shares. Cna has invested 0.85% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). First In accumulated 600 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 9.63 million shares. Scott Selber Inc, Texas-based fund reported 55,175 shares. Alps Advsrs Inc owns 29,700 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Scotia Cap holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 86,034 shares. Barry Invest Advsrs Ltd Company invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability has invested 0.15% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors reported 260,499 shares. Citigroup owns 801,583 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Doliver Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 9,026 shares.

More notable recent The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "Better Buy: Brookfield Asset Management vs. Blackstone – The Motley Fool" on September 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Blackstone – Seeking Alpha" published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "SEC gives ETFs their own regulations – Seeking Alpha" on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Blackstone closes biggest-ever $20.5B real-estate fund – Seeking Alpha" published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Blackstone Turns To Europe For Last-Mile Logistics Real Estate Domination – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Maverick Capital Ltd increased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 19,110 shares to 58,720 valued at $11.62M in 2019Q2. It also upped B & G Foods Inc New (NYSE:BGS) stake by 151,260 shares and now owns 158,590 shares. Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) was raised too.

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $705.11M for 21.28 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering CBS (NYSE:CBS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CBS has $6300 highest and $6000 lowest target. $61.50’s average target is 52.53% above currents $40.32 stock price. CBS had 8 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, August 9 with “Outperform”. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America on Wednesday, August 14 to “Buy”.

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. CBS’s profit will be $503.56 million for 7.52 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 2.14M shares. Macquarie Gru Incorporated invested in 116,277 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aviva Public Limited Com stated it has 0.15% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Geode Limited Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 4.91M shares. S Muoio And Co Lc invested in 0.93% or 23,000 shares. Amp Invsts holds 0.08% or 301,369 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards Communication holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 1,753 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc holds 0% or 38,108 shares. Moreover, Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Tealwood Asset invested 1.21% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd has invested 0.03% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Peapack Gladstone has 0.24% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 112,230 shares. Raymond James Fincl has invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Wetherby Asset Management has 11,533 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 1.43M shares.

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) stake by 18,185 shares to 524,194 valued at $20.83M in 2019Q2. It also upped Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 34,475 shares and now owns 189,657 shares. Westrock Company was raised too.