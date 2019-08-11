Oakbrook Investments Has Lifted Stake in Varian Medical Systems (VAR) by $574,575 as Stock Declined; Exelon (EXC) Shareholder Huber Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 76,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 554,912 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.82M, down from 631,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $45.2. About 4.27 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 04/05/2018 – Exelon Named a Top 50 Company for Diversity and Top 5 Company for Veterans by Diversitylnc; 22/03/2018 – EXELON’S NINE MILE POINT 1 REACTOR CUT TO 85% FROM 100%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – EXELON’S OTHER NUCLEAR PLANTS IN PJM CLEARED IN AUCTION FOR 2021-2022 PLANNING YEAR; 30/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES CALVERT CLIFFS 2 REACTOR TO 100% FROM 80%: NRC; 29/03/2018 – EXELON GENERATION ALSO REACHES PACT WITH ENGIE TO BUY TERMINAL; 24/05/2018 – Exelon says 3 U.S. nuclear plants did not clear PJM capacity auction; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.90-Adj EPS $3.20; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Generation Files to Retire Mystic Generating Station in 2022, Absent Any Regulatory Solution

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems Inc. (VAR) by 1.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc bought 4,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 283,811 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.22M, up from 279,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $111.37. About 927,034 shares traded or 63.74% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 22/05/2018 – SRX SIRTEX RESPONDS TO VARIAN RELEASE ON CDH COMPETING BID; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 23/03/2018 – Varian Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – SIRTEX INTENDS TO APPLY TO COURT TO SEEK AN ADJOURNMENT OF SCHEME MEETING SCHEDULED TO OCCUR ON MONDAY, 7 MAY 2018; 27/05/2018 – SIRTEX GIVES VARIAN INTERLOCUTORY APPLICATION UPDATE; 07/05/2018 – Varian Medical: Cooperative CL Has Represented Varian in Taiwan for More Than 40 Years; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical 2Q Net $73.2M; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC SEES FY18 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS RANGE OF $475 MLN TO $550 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Hospital Alemāo Oswaldo Cruz in Brazil Selects Varian Halcyon Cancer Treatment System; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – BOARD CONSIDERING RELATIVE MERITS AND RISKS OF CDH PROPOSAL AND VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS SCHEME

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94B and $944.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp (NYSE:CHK) by 3.09 million shares to 11.48 million shares, valued at $35.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Carpenter Technology Corp (NYSE:CRS).

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64 billion and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp. (NYSE:HFC) by 7,550 shares to 7,475 shares, valued at $368,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 286,547 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

