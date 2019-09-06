Oakbrook Investments Has Lifted Foot Locker (FL) Position by $312,000; Valuation Declined; Ithaka Group Has Upped Holding in Burlington Stores (BURL) as Market Value Rose

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) by 65.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 50,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.27% . The institutional investor held 127,470 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.97 million, up from 77,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $200.68. About 552,021 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 15/05/2018 – ADAGE REDUCED UTX, PBYI, FB, WFC, BURL IN 1Q: 13F; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES BOOSTS YEAR ’18 SALES & ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY Same-Store Sales Up 2%-3%; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees 2Q Adj EPS 91c-Adj EPS 95c; 08/03/2018 Burlington Stores 4Q Rev $1.94B; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 5.9%; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores 4Q Adj EPS $2.17; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N FY SHR VIEW $5.32, REV VIEW $6.42 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC – MERCHANDISE INVENTORIES AT FISCAL 2017 YEAR-END WERE $753 MLN VS $702 MLN LAST YEAR; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 91C TO 95C, EST. 92C

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased its stake in Foot Locker Inc. (FL) by 91.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc bought 5,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.80% . The institutional investor held 10,895 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $660,000, up from 5,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Foot Locker Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $39.4. About 3.25 million shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN RATE DECREASED TO 32.9 PERCENT FROM 34 PERCENT A YEAR AGO; 17/04/2018 – Foot Locker Unveils ‘Before and After the Bite’ Campaign In Partnership With Notable Coalition Of Musicians And Artists; 22/04/2018 – DJ Foot Locker Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FL); 22/05/2018 – Foot Locker, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend Of $0.345 Per Share; 23/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018 (FL); 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a; 03/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaint; 13/03/2018 – FOOT LOCKER INC FL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $50 TARGET PRICE; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER CFO LAUREN PETERS SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 30/05/2018 – Check out the retail comeback with names like $FL $TIF $LOW $M surging in the past month

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold FL shares while 146 reduced holdings.

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64B and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 17,870 shares to 18,535 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 50,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 251,317 shares, and cut its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold BURL shares while 129 reduced holdings.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35 million and $627.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 5,686 shares to 117,402 shares, valued at $14.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 16,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 265,997 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).