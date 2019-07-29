Oakbrook Investments Has Increased Its Bio (BIO) Position; As Cvs Caremark (CVS) Share Price Declined, Selway Asset Management Boosted by $607,115 Its Holding

Selway Asset Management increased its stake in Cvs Caremark (CVS) by 25.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management bought 11,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 55,833 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01 million, up from 44,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Cvs Caremark for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $56.06. About 1.43 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased its stake in Bio (BIO) by 91.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc bought 1,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,200 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $672,000, up from 1,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Bio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $321.21. About 8,461 shares traded. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) has risen 2.60% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BIO News: 16/04/2018 – Bio-Rad Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES SAYS IDENTIFIED CERTAIN INTERNAL CONTROL DEFICIENCIES ARISING FROM APRIL 2017 ERP SYSTEM & BUSINESS STRUCTURE CONVERSION; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Labs Delay Prompted by Conversion to New ERP System, Business Structure for European Operations; 22/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIO.B); 08/05/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories 1Q EPS $21.77; 18/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, PennyMac Financial S; 22/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories Receives Expected NYSE Notice Regarding Late Form 10-K Filing; 08/05/2018 – BIO-RAD 1Q EPS $21.77, EST. $1.040; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Labs: KPMG Needs More Time to Ccomplete Audit, Assessment of Effectiveness of Internal Control Over Reporting; 08/05/2018 – BIO-RAD 1Q REV. $551.5M, EST. $527.3M

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W. MERLO LARRY J also sold $10.73 million worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, February 1. LUDWIG EDWARD J also bought $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 1. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800.

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44 million and $149.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in J Hancock Pfd Inc (HPI) by 153,437 shares to 22,750 shares, valued at $516,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion Capital Management LP reported 141,174 shares. Bankshares Of Mellon stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Colrain Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 6.24% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 43,007 are owned by Forte Ltd Limited Liability Company Adv. Horizon Invests Ltd Liability Co reported 50,521 shares. 7,929 were reported by Finemark Bancshares. 154,875 are held by Salem Counselors Incorporated. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited owns 6.84 million shares. Captrust Financial Advisors owns 158,574 shares. Cullen Ltd Liability Com reported 6,074 shares. Wetherby Asset Inc holds 0.14% or 20,269 shares in its portfolio. Roundview Limited Co, a New Jersey-based fund reported 14,432 shares. Sterneck Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company, a Missouri-based fund reported 5,504 shares. Guardian Capital Ltd Partnership accumulated 10,568 shares. Griffin Asset stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64B and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trimble Navigation Limited (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 8,000 shares to 17,500 shares, valued at $707,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) by 3,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,170 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).