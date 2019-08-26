Oakbrook Investments Has Cut Its 3M Company (MMM) Stake; D-E Shaw & Company Has Boosted By $405,600 Its Mercadolibre (Call) (MELI) Position

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased Mercadolibre Inc (Call) (MELI) stake by 1.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. D-E Shaw & Company Inc acquired 800 shares as Mercadolibre Inc (Call) (MELI)’s stock rose 28.20%. The D-E Shaw & Company Inc holds 69,200 shares with $35.14M value, up from 68,400 last quarter. Mercadolibre Inc (Call) now has $29.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.43% or $21.22 during the last trading session, reaching $598.18. About 408,061 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 24/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q NET LOSS 29C; 09/05/2018 – MELI RESULTS CAME BELOW EXPECTATIONS ON UNPLANNED COSTS IN BZ; 11/04/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE TO PARTNER FOR DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN ARGENTINA; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q REV. $321.0M; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 23; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Looms as MercadoLibre Reports Results Amid Shipping Hike

Oakbrook Investments Llc decreased 3M Company (MMM) stake by 11.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oakbrook Investments Llc sold 17,740 shares as 3M Company (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Oakbrook Investments Llc holds 141,139 shares with $29.33 million value, down from 158,879 last quarter. 3M Company now has $89.66 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.13% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $155.85. About 4.22M shares traded or 43.97% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 22/03/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with 3M Materials; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.55% by End-3Q vs 1.58% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – 3M and Nobel Media Bring Prestigious Nobel Prize Inspiration Initiative to Minnesota; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION; 05/03/2018 – 3M Names New CEO, Thulin To Become Executive Chair — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic AI Software Platform; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES VERSUS 903.9M RUPEES; 30/04/2018 – 3M Announces FDA Clearance Of New Biological Indicator System Providing 24-Minute Results For Steam Sterilization; 22/05/2018 – Vomela/3M Teambuilding Event Results in Donation to the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Retail Bank Sioux Falls holds 0.72% or 1,014 shares. Edgemoor Invest Advsr accumulated 78,898 shares. The New York-based Stone Run Ltd Liability has invested 1.4% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Sol holds 0.14% or 2,413 shares. Barr E S reported 0.02% stake. Proshare Advisors Ltd Co has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Pictet Asset Management Limited holds 0.5% or 1.09 million shares. Moreover, Pictet North America Sa has 0.13% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 4,096 shares. Sprucegrove Investment Mngmt Ltd reported 36,050 shares. Punch And Assoc Investment Mgmt Inc invested 0.31% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Bluestein R H And Company holds 0.19% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 16,425 shares. Garrison Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability, a Arkansas-based fund reported 18,288 shares. Arete Wealth Lc has 0.86% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cahill Advsrs holds 0.84% or 9,747 shares in its portfolio. Synovus Fincl accumulated 0.15% or 45,696 shares.

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:VAR) stake by 4,075 shares to 283,811 valued at $40.22 million in 2019Q1. It also upped The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) stake by 7,660 shares and now owns 15,070 shares. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) was raised too.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.04 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. 3M has $199 highest and $14000 lowest target. $178.13’s average target is 14.30% above currents $155.85 stock price. 3M had 14 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of MMM in report on Friday, July 26 with “Outperform” rating. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, July 9 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, April 26 by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MMM in report on Friday, March 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 29. JP Morgan maintained the shares of MMM in report on Tuesday, August 6 with “Underweight” rating. On Friday, May 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight”. Deutsche Bank maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Monday, March 25 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, June 27 with “Neutral”.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity. $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was bought by PAGE GREGORY R.

Among 10 analysts covering Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Mercadolibre has $75000 highest and $420 lowest target. $578.83’s average target is -3.23% below currents $598.18 stock price. Mercadolibre had 25 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by HSBC. On Thursday, August 8 the stock rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $442 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, August 7 by Credit Suisse. J.P. Morgan maintained MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) rating on Monday, March 11. J.P. Morgan has “Buy” rating and $515 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by JP Morgan. The stock of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, February 27. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $72500 target in Tuesday, August 13 report.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased Bwx Technologies Inc stake by 93,941 shares to 19,600 valued at $972,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Visteon Corp (Put) (NYSE:VC) stake by 8,800 shares and now owns 13,200 shares. One Gas Inc (Call) (NYSE:OGS) was reduced too.