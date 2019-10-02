Oakbrook Investments Has Boosted Holding in Weyerhaeuser Company (WY); As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Holder Leisure Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) by 94.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc bought 35,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 73,850 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.95 million, up from 38,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $26.6. About 1.34 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leisure Capital Management bought 2,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 21,370 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.23 million, up from 18,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leisure Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $5.91 during the last trading session, reaching $218.68. About 18.19M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – APPLE SEES 3Q REV. $51.5B TO $53.5B, EST. $51.4B; 28/03/2018 – Amazon and Apple helped push the Nasdaq lower; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway doubles Teva bet, confirms Apple purchases; 17/05/2018 – Apple Favored by 24 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 01/05/2018 – Apple could be winding down or stopping production of the iPhone X, based on earnings reports from linked companies; 01/05/2018 – COOK: APPLE IS RELENTLESS ABOUT FIERCLY PROTECTING PRIVACY; 06/04/2018 – Full transcript: Apple CEO Tim Cook with Recode’s Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Education, iPhones, privacy and Facebook were all big topics of discussion; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS “THE NUMBER ONE PROBLEM OF MANKIND IS WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION”; 10/05/2018 – Facebook, Amazon and Apple delivered stronger than expected results in their late April, early May reports; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Apple’s New $100 Billion Stock Buyback Plan Is Consistent With “Net Cash Neutral” Policy

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1.

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64B and $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 32,390 shares to 43,350 shares, valued at $2.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 71,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 311,270 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:MPC).