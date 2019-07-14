Oakbrook Investments Has Boosted Holding in Edwards Lifesciences (EW); Nantahala Capital Management Holding in Bridgepoint Ed (BPI) Has Cut by $2.18 Million

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 69.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc bought 7,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,788 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60 million, up from 11,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $191.45. About 1.03M shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – 2018 ADJ SHR OUTLOOK RAISED TO $4.50 TO $4.70 FROM $4.43 TO $4.63; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TOTAL ADJ SALES $937.5 MLN, UP 9.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c; 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.53, REV VIEW $3.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bridgepoint Ed Inc (BPI) by 15.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc sold 363,079 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.99M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.13M, down from 2.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bridgepoint Ed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $6.39 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BPI News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Bridgepoint Education Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BPI); 13/03/2018 – ASHFORD UNIVERSITY SAYS CO SUBMITTED APPLICATION TO WASC SENIOR COLLEGE AND UNIVERSITY COMMISSION TO MERGE WITH UNIVERSITY OF ROCKIES; 01/05/2018 – Bridgepoint Education 1Q Net $2.3M; 29/05/2018 – PRET A MANGER – JAB WILL ACQUIRE PRET FROM BRIDGEPOINT; 13/03/2018 – BRIDGEPOINT EDUCATION, PLANS TO SEPARATE FROM ASHFORD UNIVERSIT; 01/05/2018 – Bridgepoint Education 1Q EPS 8c; 13/03/2018 – BRIDGEPOINT EDUCATION – UNIVERSITY OF ROCKIES WILL ALSO MERGE WITH ASHFORD UNIVERSITY, ITS SISTER INSTITUTION; 29/05/2018 – Bridgepoint bags a healthy return; 01/05/2018 – BRIDGEPOINT EDUCATION 1Q REV. $118.0M, EST. $118.5M (2 EST.); 27/04/2018 – Bridgepoint sale of Care UK will test appetite for outsourcing assets

More notable recent Zovio Inc. (NYSE:BPI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Zovio Announces it has Acquired TutorMe, a Leading Online Tutoring Solution – PRNewswire” on April 04, 2019, also Fortune.com with their article: “Term Sheet â€” Friday, July 12 – Fortune” published on July 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Bridgepoint Education, Inc. (BPI) – GlobeNewswire” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about Zovio Inc. (NYSE:BPI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bridgepoint Education Investigated by Block & Leviton LLP For Violations of Federal Securities Laws – GlobeNewswire” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BPI, USX & CRBP Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminder Shareholders of Class Action – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold BPI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 19.86 million shares or 1.07% less from 20.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark & Lunn owns 866,042 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Invesco reported 93,189 shares. Alpine Glob Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 11,353 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt holds 0.03% or 2.87 million shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 337,261 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 0% or 149,862 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Co reported 694,629 shares. Citigroup reported 46,710 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt stated it has 116,500 shares. Manatuck Hill Prtn has invested 0.31% in Zovio Inc. (NYSE:BPI). Tower Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) holds 2,581 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ptnrs Ltd Company has invested 0% in Zovio Inc. (NYSE:BPI). Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 40,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Inc holds 0% or 141 shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited holds 10,990 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40M and $3.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Mny Express In by 929,142 shares to 3.10 million shares, valued at $36.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 2.95 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Qad Inc (NASDAQ:QADA).

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Edwards Lifesciences Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is ABB Ltd (ABB) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Edwards Lifesciences Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Recalls the IntraClude Intra-Aortic Occlusion Device Due to Risk of Balloon Rupture – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64B and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 10,750 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE:BSX) by 13,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,575 shares, and cut its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).