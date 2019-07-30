Oakbrook Investments Decreased The Boeing Company (BA) Holding by $857,250; Farmers & Merchants Investments Lowered Biogen (BIIB) Stake by $959,812

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 21.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold 4,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,844 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51M, down from 18,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $240.87. About 705,899 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – $ABBV $BIIB Settlement on Humira #Biosimilar in Europe -; 20/04/2018 – Biogen: Will Have Option to License Therapies From Collaboration, Will Be Responsible for Their Development and Commercialization; 13/04/2018 – Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY $75M UPFRONT; 12/03/2018 – Biogen Announces New Interim Phase 2 Results From NURTURE; 20/04/2018 – $BIIB $IONS Interesting slide on antisense and gene therapy being “Complementary”, “Combination / sequential”. Will see if Biogen answer any question re $AVXS; 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Licensed Worldwide Rights to Aducanumab From Neurimmune in 2007; 25/05/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Rise; Multiple Sclerosis Market Up 1%; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira

Oakbrook Investments Llc decreased its stake in The Boeing Company (BA) by 8.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc sold 2,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,080 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.80M, down from 25,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in The Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $3.95 during the last trading session, reaching $344.16. About 2.81M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/03/2018 – Boeing, All Nippon Airways Finalize Order for Two 777 Freighters; 12/04/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER TALKS HAVE NOT SETTLED STAKES IN NEW COMMERCIAL AVIATION VENTURE, BOEING LIKELY TO PAY CASH FOR ROUGHLY 80 PCT STAKE; 26/03/2018 – U.S., EU to expel more than 100 Russian diplomats over UK nerve attack; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – JAPAN WANTS NEW STEALTH AIRCRAFT TO USE JAPANESE ENGINES AND RADAR; 27/03/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for the Global Top 5 Commercial Aircraft Manufacturers – Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Embraer, ATR – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Contract an Extension of the DLA/Boeing Captains of Industry Program; 01/05/2018 – BOEING, KLX DEAL INCLUDES TERMINATION FEES OF UP TO $175M; 09/05/2018 – McObject’s new eXtremeDB Financial Edition for HPC offers excellent performance and a host of new features; 23/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Extent of U.S.-China trade fight depends on Trump’s goals

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.70 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $7.89 earnings per share, up 6.62% or $0.49 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.46B for 7.63 P/E if the $7.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.77% negative EPS growth.