Oakbrook Investments Decreased Its Nvidia (NVDA) Holding by $532,525; Market Value Declined; Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Cut Cdk Global (CDK) Holding by $27.02 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 17.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold 465,923 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The institutional investor held 2.22 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.46 million, down from 2.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $44.37. About 65,674 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 20/03/2018 – FTC: CDK DEAL FOR AUTO/MATE WOULD HAVE VIOLATED ANTITRUST RULES; 15/05/2018 – Senator Investment Group Buys New 1.6% Position in CDK Global; 17/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – TRANSACTION CLOSED EARLIER THIS MONTH FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT; 17/04/2018 – CYCLACEL’S CYC065 CDK INHIBITOR SHOWS SYNERGY WITH VENETOCLAX; 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Announces Results of Phase 1 Clinical Data for CDK Inhibitor CYC065; 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL, AUTO/MATE CITE FTC OPPOSING THE DEAL; 23/04/2018 – DJ CDK Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDK); 17/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL BUYS PROGRESSUS MEDIA; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global 3Q Adj EPS 85c; 20/03/2018 – CDK Global: No Termination Fee Under Terms of Agreement

Oakbrook Investments Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) by 7.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc sold 2,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 37,041 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.65M, down from 40,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.06B market cap company. The stock increased 5.20% or $8.77 during the last trading session, reaching $177.53. About 4.75M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA IS SAID TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND SELF-DRIVING TESTING:RTRS; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS INVESTMENT IN SELF-DRIVING TECHNOLOGY WILL RISE, NOT FALL, IN AFTERMATH OF UBER FATALITY; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia revenues boosted by data centres, gamers; 27/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA: MACHINE-DRIVEN CARS WILL BE SAFER THAN HUMAN DRIVERS; 28/03/2018 – Nvidia Feels the Pain of Tech’s Great Success — Heard on the Street; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and Al Initiatives

Analysts await CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.75 EPS, down 14.77% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.88 per share. CDK’s profit will be $90.91M for 14.79 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by CDK Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40B and $7.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 48,537 shares to 1.73M shares, valued at $110.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shamrock Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Nordea Mngmt reported 0.16% stake. Enterprise Serv Corp accumulated 451 shares or 0.02% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 1.04M shares. Martingale Asset LP owns 9,506 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Edgestream Ptnrs Ltd Partnership invested in 0.18% or 6,819 shares. Dorsey Whitney Ltd Com accumulated 1,338 shares. Horizon Limited Liability Corp holds 2,315 shares. Millennium Mgmt reported 202,163 shares. Azimuth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 2,457 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Lc accumulated 13,535 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel invested in 0.01% or 1,293 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset has invested 0.38% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Hilton Capital Mgmt Llc holds 4,155 shares. 1.34M are held by Generation Investment Management Limited Liability Partnership.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, down 26.35% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.67 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $720.94 million for 36.08 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.16% EPS growth.

