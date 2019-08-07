Oakbrook Investments Decreased Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Position by $1.08 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Huber Capital Management Increased Golar Lng Partners LP (GMLP) Stake by $2.35 Million

Oakbrook Investments Llc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) by 51.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc sold 6,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 5,875 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, down from 12,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $186.5. About 384,430 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 13/03/2018 – Hughes Ships First Gateways for the Ground Network to Support OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit Constellation; 22/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Promotes Jim Sabia to Newly Created Role of Chief Marketing Officer; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adj EPS $1.90; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC FILES TO SAY IT HAS RAISED $99 MLN IN EQUITY FINANCING – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – URTHECAST – CONTINUED TO ADVANCE FINANCING NEGOTIATIONS WITH SELECTED INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR TO CLOSE ANNOUNCED FINANCING FOR URTHEDAILY CONSTELLATION; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Constellation Software at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 12/04/2018 – Constellation Emerges from Stealth with a Protocol 1000x Faster than Bitcoin and Ethereum; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS-INVESTMENT WILL CREATE 450 NEW PERMANENT JOBS AND EMPLOY THOUSANDS OF MEN, WOMEN FROM SONORA DURING CONSTRUCTION PHASE OF PROJECT; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 18/04/2018 – EarthNow to Deliver Real-Time Video via Large Satellite Constellation

Huber Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Golar Lng Partners Lp (GMLP) by 9.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc bought 195,522 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.14% . The hedge fund held 2.36 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.42 million, up from 2.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $740.98 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10.45. About 221,058 shares traded or 10.55% up from the average. Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) has declined 27.42% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.42% the S&P500. Some Historical GMLP News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS GOLAR AND OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR THE PROJECT; 27/04/2018 – Golar LNG Partners LP Cash Distributions; 27/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Partners LP Cash Distributions; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Partners L.P. Interim results for the period ended 31 March 2018; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR NAMES BRIAN TIENZO CEO, CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $51.7M, EST. $60.4M; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS LP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $74.2 MLN VS $101.4 MLN; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chem Fincl Bank has 25,179 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Keybank Association Oh invested in 2,547 shares. Camarda Advsr Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0% or 3 shares. Mitchell Mngmt invested in 1.14% or 18,388 shares. Advisor Prtn Limited Com reported 3,716 shares. Bahl & Gaynor Incorporated reported 199,609 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Assoc Ca owns 170 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dupont Management reported 113,675 shares. Diamond Hill Cap Mgmt has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Utah Retirement Sys owns 29,345 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 125 shares in its portfolio. Gamco Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 9,545 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Lc owns 2,831 shares. Hallmark Cap Management reported 3,613 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer & has 0.18% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, down 8.36% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $505.69M for 17.73 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual earnings per share reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.00% EPS growth.

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64B and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2,945 shares to 7,265 shares, valued at $3.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 8,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,087 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corporatio (NYSE:UTX).

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Ways Marijuana Legalization 2.0 Will Disappoint Investors – The Motley Fool” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Did Constellation Brands Smoke the CEO of Its Big Weed Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Cannabis Stocks Worth Considering for Your Portfolio – Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Cannabis Stocks to Watch in August – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94 billion and $944.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 107,000 shares to 139,522 shares, valued at $18.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cno Finl Group Inc by 520,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.29M shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).