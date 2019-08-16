Oakbrook Investments Decreased Holding in Comcast Corp. Cl. A (CMCSA) as Market Value Declined; Portolan Capital Management Has Decreased Stake in Primo Water (PRMW) by $3.35 Million as Share Price Declined

Oakbrook Investments Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp. Cl. A (CMCSA) by 58.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc sold 86,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 62,454 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, down from 149,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp. Cl. A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $43.11. About 2.88M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 27/04/2018 – Ex-BBC chair says Comcast’s Sky bid should go to Ofcom; 25/04/2018 – Comcast challenges Murdoch’s Fox with £22bn Sky bid; 02/05/2018 – NBC News PR: .@DatelineNBC EXCLUSIVE: Rapper Meek Mill speaks to @LesterHoltNBC in his first in-depth interview since his; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO ADVANCE BILL TO RETAIN 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 02/05/2018 – Sky is currently the subject of a bidding war between Fox and Comcast; 22/05/2018 – EPIX to Launch on Comcast June 13th; 09/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP CMCSA.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.19/SHR; 03/05/2018 – ZOLA HAS $100M SERIES D FINANCING LED BY COMCAST VENTURES; 11/04/2018 – CNBC: BREAKING: House Speaker Paul Ryan won’t run for re-election – NBC News; 09/05/2018 – Comcast Declares Dividend of 19c

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) by 33.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 223,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 438,167 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.77 million, down from 661,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Primo Water Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $485.00 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $12.42. About 19,461 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 13.78% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 06/03/2018 – RPT-PRIMO WATER CORP – QTRLY U.S. EXCHANGE SAME-STORE SALES UNIT GROWTH OF 6.1%; 05/04/2018 – Primo TV Premieres Its First Original Scripted Series Five @ 305; 14/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER TO OFFER AND SELL ABOUT $65M OF SHRS; 04/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.9 – 31km E of Primo Tapia, B.C., MX; 14/05/2018 – Primo Water Announces Proposed Follow-On Public Offering of Common Stk; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova® System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Device Designs; 13/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.6 – 30km E of Primo Tapia, Mexico; 04/05/2018 – Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Primo Water; 02/05/2018 – Primo Water Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Primo Water Rises for 8 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64 billion and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd. by 17,150 shares to 34,275 shares, valued at $1.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 97,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,236 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 14.18 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American National Registered Advisor reported 0.87% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 2.00M are owned by Artemis Inv Management Ltd Liability Partnership. Cahill Finance stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Anchor Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 517,897 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Windward Cap Mngmt Com Ca invested in 1.62% or 317,079 shares. Chicago Equity Limited Liability Co has 272,455 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. 21,252 were reported by Tci Wealth Advisors. Cim Investment Mangement holds 0.21% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 13,601 shares. 508,309 were accumulated by Arvest Natl Bank Division. Bontempo Ohly Mngmt Llc reported 1.91% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Chem Comml Bank stated it has 0.1% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Legacy Private Tru has invested 0.05% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Wisconsin-based Sva Plumb Wealth Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Gamco Invsts Et Al invested in 1.36M shares or 0.41% of the stock.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $45,336 activity. Hass David W. had bought 1,000 shares worth $11,095. Shares for $11,500 were bought by Mills David J. BRENNER RICHARD A had bought 1,500 shares worth $17,171 on Friday, August 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold PRMW shares while 29 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 27.84 million shares or 8.62% more from 25.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 52,455 shares. Awm Investment holds 60,000 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Tower Rech Limited Co (Trc) holds 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) or 500 shares. 100,000 are held by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Dorsey Wright Assocs, a California-based fund reported 505 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Next Century Growth Ltd Com stated it has 0.9% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 16,073 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc, Florida-based fund reported 358,581 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 600 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Commercial Bank Of Mellon reported 0% stake. Teton Advisors reported 0.02% stake. 438,167 were accumulated by Portolan Cap Mngmt Limited Liability.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17M and $972.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qep Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP) by 770,616 shares to 978,984 shares, valued at $7.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bandwidth Inc. by 254,803 shares in the quarter, for a total of 953,242 shares, and has risen its stake in Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC).

