Oakbrook Investments Decreased Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Holding; SMITH-MIDLAND CORPORATION (SMID) SI Decreased By 83.33%

SMITH-MIDLAND CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:SMID) had a decrease of 83.33% in short interest. SMID’s SI was 100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 83.33% from 600 shares previously. The stock increased 3.33% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $7.75. About 2,850 shares traded. Smith-Midland Corporation (OTCMKTS:SMID) has 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Oakbrook Investments Llc decreased Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) stake by 51.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oakbrook Investments Llc sold 1,325 shares as Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)’s stock rose 15.54%. The Oakbrook Investments Llc holds 1,225 shares with $870,000 value, down from 2,550 last quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill now has $22.66B valuation. The stock increased 0.90% or $7.31 during the last trading session, reaching $817.2. About 330,961 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: 1Q Restaurant Level Operating Margin Increased to 19.5% From 17.7%; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Hires New Chief Marketing Officer; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle To Relocate Its HQ To Newport Beach, Calif., Impacting 400 Staffers — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE NAMES CHRIS BRANDT CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: FB, T, CMG & more; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO BRIAN NICCOL SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 30/03/2018 – Chipotle: AIP Formula Yielded Payout Based on ’17 Financials, But In Light of Share Price, CEO, CFO and Marketing Chief Didn’t Receive AIP Payouts; 23/04/2018 – Chipotle Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican 1Q Net $59.4M

Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, makes, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries in the United States. The company has market cap of $39.79 million. The firm offers Easi-Set SlenderWall lightweight construction panels, which are exterior cladding systems used for the exterior walls of buildings; and Easi-Set Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use in highway projects, as well as residential, industrial, and commercial purposes. It has a 16.49 P/E ratio. It also provides Easi-Set J-J Hooks highway safety barriers for use on roadways to separate lanes of traffic for construction work zone or traffic control purposes; and Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings for use in communications operations, government applications, utilities installations, and commercial and industrial locations.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.10 EPS, up 43.52% or $0.94 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $85.94 million for 65.90 P/E if the $3.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.31% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Chipotle Mexican Grill has $100000 highest and $580 lowest target. $712.44’s average target is -12.82% below currents $817.2 stock price. Chipotle Mexican Grill had 19 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Tuesday, April 16. PiperJaffray maintained Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) rating on Monday, March 18. PiperJaffray has “Overweight” rating and $725 target. Argus Research maintained Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) rating on Thursday, March 21. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $770 target. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Thursday, April 11 to “Hold”. Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation maintained Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) rating on Friday, June 21. Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation has “Sell” rating and $580 target. Wedbush upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, March 22 report. BTIG Research maintained Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating.

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased L Brands Inc. (LTD) stake by 11,660 shares to 23,550 valued at $650,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) stake by 332,622 shares and now owns 414,772 shares. Wellcare Health Plans Inc. (NYSE:WCG) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advisors holds 0% or 5 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 0.02% or 26,650 shares. Vident Advisory Limited Co has invested 0.11% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). 17,801 were accumulated by Prns Ltd Liability Com. 233,116 were accumulated by Wells Fargo Co Mn. Coatue Management Ltd Co stated it has 1,192 shares. Assetmark, a California-based fund reported 16 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc accumulated 32 shares or 0% of the stock. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability Company reported 287 shares stake. First Interstate Comml Bank invested in 0% or 25 shares. Camelot Portfolios holds 1,770 shares. Raymond James & Associates invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Nuwave Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.15% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $58.09 million activity. Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P. had sold 80,000 shares worth $58.09M.