Oakbrook Investments Cut Its Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Position as Share Value Rose; Sm Energy Company (SM) Shares Declined While Walthausen & Company Lowered by $2.97 Million Its Stake

Oakbrook Investments Llc decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) by 50.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc sold 6,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,940 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $624,000, down from 13,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $103.5. About 690,714 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 5.39% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.82% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-Term Strategic Partnership with Quest Diagnostics; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q EPS $1.27; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 19/04/2018 – DJ Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DGX); 14/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Declares Dividend of 50c; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.60, REV VIEW $7.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $6.50-Adj EPS $6.70; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS EXCLUDING AMORTIZATION OF $1.52; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – QTRLY REVENUES OF $1.88 BLN, UP 3.7% FROM 2017

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in Sm Energy Company (SM) by 38.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 174,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 276,540 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84M, down from 451,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Sm Energy Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.72% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $11.04. About 3.99 million shares traded or 25.94% up from the average. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 37.86% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 29/03/2018 – SM Energy Approves Semi-Annual Cash Div of 5c/Share; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 7.0C, EST. 2.1C; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – IN QTR, COSTS INCURRED $372 MLN AND TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND $367 MLN, SLIGHTLY AHEAD OF GUIDANCE; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY SAYS 1Q TOTAL PRODUCTION EXCEEDS HIGH END OF GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q EPS $2.81; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – BUYERS ARE NOT DISCLOSED; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Enters Agreements to Sell Additional Non-Core Assets for $292M; 17/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces 1Q Preview, Permian Outperformance, and Realized Pricing Above Expectations; 17/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces First Quarter Preview, Permian Outperformance, And Realized Pricing Above Expectations; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U

More notable recent Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Forbes Names Quest Diagnostics One of America’s Best Large Employers – PRNewswire” on April 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Quest Diagnostics to acquire Midwest reference lab – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BanColombia S.A. (CIB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Presents at Annual 2019 JP Morgan Healthcare Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on January 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s (NYSE:DGX) Earnings Dropped -7.9%, How Did It Fare Against The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Analysts await Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.70 EPS, down 2.86% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.75 per share. DGX’s profit will be $229.57M for 15.22 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Quest Diagnostics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold DGX shares while 156 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 116.69 million shares or 0.57% more from 116.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 1,500 shares or 0% of the stock. 37,288 are held by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. Mercer Cap Advisers Incorporated owns 900 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Company has 0.02% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 1,900 shares. Northern Trust Corporation invested in 2.00M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Aqr Mgmt stated it has 337,541 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability Corporation reported 11,892 shares. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership holds 0.14% or 78,230 shares in its portfolio. 20,903 are owned by Raymond James Fincl Services Advisors. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Cwm Lc has 0% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 288 shares. 10,112 were accumulated by Philadelphia. Credit Suisse Ag owns 315,050 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 29,306 shares. The Colorado-based Advsrs Asset Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64B and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) by 24,132 shares to 45,664 shares, valued at $2.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corporatio (NYSE:UTX) by 34,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,121 shares, and has risen its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $200,271 activity. 5,000 shares valued at $73,150 were bought by Ottoson Javan D on Tuesday, May 7.

Analysts await SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.01 EPS, down 93.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.15 per share. SM’s profit will be $1.14M for 276.00 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.34 actual EPS reported by SM Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -102.94% EPS growth.

More notable recent SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SM Energy raises Q2, full-year production guidance – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) Investors Should Think About This Before Buying It For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BP, SM Energy burn off lots of Permian Basin gas, study says – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Stepan Company (SCL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Barclays upgrades Callon, cuts SM Energy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45 billion and $769.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 62,960 shares to 305,841 shares, valued at $10.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mgp Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 44,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,374 shares, and has risen its stake in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold SM shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.99 million shares or 10.59% less from 114.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Lc has 0% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 1.49M shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.01% or 34,754 shares in its portfolio. Highbridge Capital Mngmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 109,900 shares. Ameriprise Financial accumulated 0.01% or 1.27M shares. Corecommodity Limited Co accumulated 0.39% or 39,672 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 70,114 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs accumulated 0.02% or 30,671 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Ironwood Invest Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.17% or 11,950 shares. Susquehanna Int Group Llp reported 156,501 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 40,886 shares. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Limited Company has 0.05% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 178,970 shares. Kbc Nv holds 0% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 6,497 shares. First Advsrs Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 640,446 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 36,800 shares.