Oakbrook Investments Cut Holding in Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) by $1.11 Million; As Snap On (SNA) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Eulav Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake by $6.17 Million

Oakbrook Investments Llc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 48.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc sold 4,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,770 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, down from 9,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $284.52. About 171,509 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 30.59% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.16% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $7.55 AND $7.85; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP is Investigating FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT); 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO STOP ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q EPS $1.88; 14/03/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC FLT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $232; 09/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES SAYS CEO RONALD CLARKE’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN WHICH INLCUDED $35.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDS EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT W/SHELL THROUGH 2025; 03/05/2018 – Petrobras Distribuidora and FLEETCOR Partner to Bring Card-less Fuel Payments to BR Gas Stations in Brazil; 03/05/2018 – Fleetcor reports unauthorized access to some of its systems; 03/05/2018 – PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA, FLEETCOR IN CARDLESS FUEL PAYMENT PACT

Eulav Asset Management decreased its stake in Snap On Inc (SNA) by 50.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management sold 38,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,700 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00 million, down from 76,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Snap On Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $163.42. About 236,412 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has risen 9.26% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.83% the S&P500. Some Historical SNA News: 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.72; 08/03/2018 Snap-On at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 16/04/2018 – Snap-On Inc expected to post earnings of $2.72 a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – SNAP-ON INC SNA.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.82/SHR; 30/05/2018 – Generational Equity Announces Sale of Sturtevant Richmont to Snap-on Incorporated; 19/04/2018 – Snap-on Inc. 1Q Net Income Rises 15%; 23/04/2018 – Snap-On CEO Sees Expansion Opportunities in Mining, Aviation (Video); 06/04/2018 – Snap-on to Webcast Annual Shareholder Meeting Live Via the Internet; 22/04/2018 – DJ Snap-on Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNA); 19/04/2018 – Snap-on’s gains made it the biggest gainer in the S&P 500 on Thursday morning

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $60,833 activity.

Analysts await Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $3.21 earnings per share, up 3.22% or $0.10 from last year’s $3.11 per share. SNA’s profit will be $177.84M for 12.73 P/E if the $3.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.01 actual earnings per share reported by Snap-on Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SNA shares while 176 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 53.40 million shares or 13.03% less from 61.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foundry Prtn Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for 3,061 shares. Robecosam Ag accumulated 0.01% or 1,000 shares. Contravisory Invest Mgmt reported 0.11% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Johnson Invest Counsel holds 0.03% or 9,150 shares. Carroll Assocs has invested 0% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Bridges Inv Mngmt holds 0.03% or 3,990 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.37% or 604,010 shares. Scotia Cap holds 0% or 1,358 shares. Ariel Invests Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.65% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Security Bancorporation Of So Dak invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Financial Counselors owns 4,900 shares. 1,587 were accumulated by Leavell Investment Management Incorporated. Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs has 45,265 shares. Moreover, Everett Harris And Ca has 0.02% invested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). 4,880 were accumulated by Meeder Asset.

More notable recent Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Snap On Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Snap-On: Featured Stock In April’s Dividend Growth Model Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bear manager eyes UPS, Snap-On, Wayfair and Webster Financial – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Snap-on +8% post Q1 results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35 billion and $2.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 50,800 shares to 76,200 shares, valued at $6.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Lions Gate Entmnt Corp.

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.64 earnings per share, up 9.54% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.41 per share. FLT’s profit will be $227.55M for 26.94 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual earnings per share reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup reported 13,695 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Co owns 17,236 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Biltmore Wealth Ltd Llc holds 0.26% or 1,969 shares in its portfolio. Avalon Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.16% or 28,875 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 1,885 shares. Reilly Advsrs Ltd reported 55 shares. Oakworth Cap holds 21 shares. Horizon Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,024 shares. Psagot Investment House Ltd stated it has 0.01% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Moreover, Brandywine Managers Ltd has 0.4% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Andra Ap holds 0.17% or 24,300 shares. Moreover, Advisory has 0.01% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). 278 were reported by Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corporation. 66 were reported by Huntington Bancorp. 9.18 million were reported by Vanguard Group Inc.

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64B and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4,475 shares to 9,925 shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,291 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Resources Inc. (NYSE:D).