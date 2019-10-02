Oakbrook Investments Boosted The Tjx Companies (TJX) Stake by $3.49 Million; Tdam Usa Trimmed Stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) as Stock Price Rose

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased its stake in The Tjx Companies Inc. (TJX) by 438.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc bought 67,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 82,450 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.36 million, up from 15,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in The Tjx Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $54.47. About 2.82M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Tdam Usa Inc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc sold 3,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 100,090 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.34 million, down from 103,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $115.49. About 2.63M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 25/05/2018 – Go-Jek Says More Focused on Local Tie-Ups Than an IPO (Correct); 12/04/2018 – UPS Consumer Survey Shows Popularity of Third-Party Marketplaces; 23/04/2018 – UPS Promotes Charlene Thomas to West Region Pres; 26/04/2018 – UPS – FOR U.S. DOMESTIC SEGMENT IN 1Q 2018, OPERATING PROFIT INCLUDES HEADWINDS FROM SEVERE WINTER WEATHER OF $85 MLN; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO PUSH FOR STRETCHED A330-900NEO FOR CARGO; 30/05/2018 – Explosion Damages UPS Freight Hub in Kentucky; 30/05/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: About a dozen people received medical attention after an explosion damaged a UPS freight hub in Lexingto…; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Average Daily Package Volume Up 4.6%; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 30/05/2018 – UPS CONFIRMS EXPLOSION IN E-MAILED STATEMENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.24% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 1.87M shares. Court Place Advsrs Lc has 0.3% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 7,325 shares. Capstone Inv Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 46,720 shares. Moreover, Bangor Retail Bank has 0.07% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 4,002 shares. Salzhauer Michael has 0.1% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Public Sector Pension Inv Board stated it has 91,106 shares. Wilkins Investment Counsel has 2.14% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Segment Wealth Limited Liability Corporation owns 2,819 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. First Merchants Corp reported 6,537 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested in 0.01% or 8,060 shares. Verity Verity Ltd Liability invested in 103,528 shares. Epoch Invest Prtnrs has 0.41% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Legal And General Pcl reported 0.23% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Ar Asset Mgmt has 5,100 shares. Huntington Bancorp, Ohio-based fund reported 48,011 shares.

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 13,751 shares to 173,410 shares, valued at $9.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 5,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,496 shares, and has risen its stake in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76B for 14.08 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

