Oakbrook Investments Boosted Its United Technologies Corporatio (UTX) Stake by $4.37 Million; Share Value Declined; Pictet Asset Management LTD Has Increased Its Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) Stake by $830,184

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) by 7.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 69,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.47% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.97 million, up from 957,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.97 billion market cap company. It closed at $13.81 lastly. It is down 3.27% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GPK News: 26/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO GPK.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $18; 23/04/2018 – DJ Graphic Packaging Holding Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPK); 23/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Declares Dividend of 7.5c; 06/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging: Price Increases Will Positively Affect Results in Second Half of 2018 and 201; 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging 1Q Adj EPS 19c

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corporatio (UTX) by 852.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc bought 34,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 38,121 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91M, up from 4,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corporatio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $130.24. About 2.33M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 09/04/2018 – Geared Turbofan™ Engine MRO Network Features Top Companies and Global Reach; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Makes Pitch to Break United Technologies Into Three Parts; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Outlook; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $63 BLN TO $64.5 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Joins Loeb to Push Three-Way Split at United Technologies; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SAYS DISAGREES WITH SEVERAL OF ASSERTIONS CONTAINED IN THIRD POINT LETTER; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies Issues EUR750M of Senior Floating-Rate Notes Maturing 2020; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corporation and SBA Joint Initiative; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Forecast as Aerospace Expands; 30/04/2018 – Unmanned Imaging: UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils New TASE250 Optical Payload For Small UAS Commercial And Military Applications

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold GPK shares while 66 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 327.53 million shares or 1.14% less from 331.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP invested in 1.71 million shares or 0.1% of the stock. Bessemer Group has invested 0% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 9,762 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cipher Cap Lp owns 167,051 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Aperio Ltd Liability Co stated it has 61,910 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Three Peaks Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 356,204 shares. Carlson Cap LP reported 593,323 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 95 are held by Howe And Rusling. Rbf Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 0.01% or 1.04M shares. Ww Asset Management Incorporated reported 13,479 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank Tru accumulated 6,878 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 50 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jennison Ltd holds 0.03% or 2.30 million shares. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 713,200 shares.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $45.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 3,730 shares to 32,894 shares, valued at $4.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 642,000 shares, and cut its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suvretta Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 524,796 shares. Lansdowne Ptnrs (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.9% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.42% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 29,270 shares. Joel Isaacson And Communication Ltd Liability Com owns 3,990 shares. South Dakota Council invested in 0.15% or 56,467 shares. Mairs &, a Minnesota-based fund reported 12,759 shares. Bailard has invested 0.08% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Value Advisers Ltd Liability holds 2.68% or 544,542 shares in its portfolio. Manchester Cap Lc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Oppenheimer And Inc stated it has 0.21% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Intrust Retail Bank Na has 1,609 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 10 invested 0.5% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Bankshares Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.03% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Rockland Tru holds 1.37% or 100,584 shares. Profit Inv Management Limited invested in 0.84% or 8,571 shares.

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64B and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 6,790 shares to 40,230 shares, valued at $2.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 325 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,679 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Idec Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).