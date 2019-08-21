Oakbrook Investments Boosted Its The Home Depot (HD) Stake; Chegg (CHGG) Shares Rose While Penbrook Management Decreased Holding by $329,840

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased its stake in The Home Depot Inc. (HD) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc bought 2,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 57,291 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.99M, up from 55,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in The Home Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $3.31 during the last trading session, reaching $220.4. About 7.55 million shares traded or 93.13% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Penbrook Management Llc decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 10.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penbrook Management Llc sold 8,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 75,875 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, down from 84,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penbrook Management Llc who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $40.97. About 1.07 million shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64B and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 17,740 shares to 141,139 shares, valued at $29.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 286,547 shares, and cut its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

