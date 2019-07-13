Oakbrook Investments Boosted Its Position in Nucor (NUE) by $722,680; Nbw Capital Has Increased Its Electronic Arts (EA) Position by $1.53 Million

Nbw Capital Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) by 118.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc bought 15,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,974 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, up from 12,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $92.82. About 2.40M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward; 24/04/2018 – gr8 People Announces 2018 Global Customer Advisory Board; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS PATRICK SÖDERLUND WILL STEP UP INTO THE ROLE OF CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER – SEC FILING

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased its stake in Nucor Corporation (NUE) by 77.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc bought 12,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,620 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, up from 16,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Nucor Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.17. About 1.59 million shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 12.57% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 21/05/2018 – US NUCLEAR APPOINTED TO SELL zNOSE HIGH-SPEED GC CHEMICAL SNIFFERS; 17/04/2018 – NUCOR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT JIM DARSEY TO RETIRE; CRAIG FELDMAN TO BE PROMOTED; 11/05/2018 – Nucor: Evaluating Building More Galvanizing Lines at Other Sheet Mills; 20/03/2018 – Nucor Employees Credit Union Selects OMNICOMMANDER For Website Design and Hosting; 19/04/2018 – Nucor: March Steel Mill Metal Margins, Profits Strongest by Far in 1Q; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q EPS $1.00-EPS $1.05; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nucor May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO: DISAPPOINTED TRUMP EXTENDED TARIFF EXEMPTIONS; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Expect Positive Pricing Momentum to Continue Into 2Q; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Adjusted Earnings Better Than 4Q, Comparable to Year-Ago

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0.11% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Focused Wealth invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Camarda Financial Advsr Limited Liability reported 6 shares. Massachusetts-based Rech And Mgmt has invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Moreover, Peapack Gladstone has 0.02% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Meritage Lp, a California-based fund reported 1.35 million shares. Carmignac Gestion stated it has 2.13% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Horizon Limited Co owns 0.01% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 3,083 shares. Parus Finance (Uk) invested 0.67% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Martin Currie Ltd holds 34,889 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Davidson Inv Advsr invested in 0.93% or 86,895 shares. Hartford Invest Mgmt owns 0.14% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 48,617 shares. Moreover, Moore Capital Ltd Partnership has 1.41% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.14% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Natl Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 2,532 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $2.65 million activity. Bruzzo Chris sold $1.23M worth of stock or 12,000 shares. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR sold 10,000 shares worth $1.01 million. 1,250 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares with value of $114,710 were sold by Miele Laura.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Simple Ways for Young Investors to Invest Their First $1,000 – Investorplace.com” on July 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “EA SPORTSâ„¢ NHL® 20 Unveils Toronto Maple Leafs Star Auston Matthews as Cover Athlete at the 2019 NHL Awards – Business Wire” published on June 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Nasdaq Today: Celgene, Ulta, Caesarsâ€™ Buyout – Investorplace.com” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: EA, TGT, BAC – Nasdaq” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mattel Turns Down MGA Entertainment Merger Deal, Stock Up – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00 million and $365.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 30,544 shares to 47,247 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Ultimate Software Group I (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 2,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,275 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Nucor Corporation (NUE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nucor -3% after forecasting Q1 earnings below expectations – Seeking Alpha” published on March 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nucor whacked at BAML on steel price pressure, few catalysts – Seeking Alpha” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Nucor Earnings: Solid Results, but These Things Bear Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Nucor, Steel Dynamics, and ArcelorMittal Jumped 15% or More in June – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64B and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 5,735 shares to 6,122 shares, valued at $725,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 6,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,940 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NUE shares while 204 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 227.36 million shares or 3.09% less from 234.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 59,651 shares. Scotia Inc has 3,561 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc has 0.08% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Bokf Na stated it has 8,916 shares. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Inc has invested 0.08% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management Corporation invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Euclidean Technologies Limited Liability Com reported 26,700 shares. 316,242 are owned by Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv. Northeast Invest Mngmt holds 7,279 shares. Ww reported 6.50 million shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Insight 2811 reported 5,175 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Lc reported 4,282 shares. New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman & Company has invested 0% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 344,412 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Lmr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.04% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $5.29 million activity.