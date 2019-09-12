Oakbrook Investments Boosted Its Costco Wholesale (COST) Position; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Price Rose, Mcf Advisors Has Decreased by $307,380 Its Holding

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) by 47.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc bought 8,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 26,762 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.07M, up from 18,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $291.07. About 702,198 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: COSTCO APRIL U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS +7.9%, EST. +6.60%; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 30/05/2018 – Costco Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Jun. 7; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Same-Store Sales Up 10.9%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO CFO GALANTI SPEAKS ON ANALYST TELECONFERENCE; 07/03/2018 – Costco Outshines Other Discounters, But Broader Concerns Linger; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report

Mcf Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 10.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcf Advisors Llc sold 2,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 25,225 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.77 million, down from 28,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcf Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $306.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $122.32. About 994,984 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 832.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 996.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BABY, FEMININE AND FAMILY CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 11/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.69 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER – FORKLIFT OPERATOR AT PROCTER & GAMBLE PLANT WAS INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT AND PASSED AWAY ON MAY 24TH; 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 13/03/2018 – Eyeview Appoints Melanie Pereira as Chief Financial Officer; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE; 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT; 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “How a Credit Card Loanâ€™s Fast and Easy Cash Can Cost You – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: COST, SPG, ONCE – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tailored Brands, Inc. (TLRD) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Costco tops comparable sales estimates – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will a Robust Top Line Help Kellogg (K) Fight Cost Woes? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utd Automobile Association holds 257,162 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Tributary Cap has 0.05% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Moreover, Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.86% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 2.94 million shares. Ironwood Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 455 shares. Kj Harrison And Prtnrs reported 0.15% stake. Chickasaw Management Ltd Liability Co holds 890 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Modera Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co reported 1,059 shares. Goelzer Invest Mgmt reported 17,098 shares stake. Eastern Savings Bank stated it has 0.92% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Utd Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Com invested 0.31% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 566,250 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Company. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 25,819 shares stake. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.13% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Btim Corp holds 1.72% or 499,288 shares. Hanson Doremus Invest Mngmt reported 11,704 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings.

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64B and $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:MPC) by 12,794 shares to 29,805 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idex Corporation (NYSE:IEX) by 2,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,550 shares, and cut its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Apriem Advsrs reported 6,272 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.09% or 58,859 shares. Argent Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.5% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 119,237 shares. Blume Cap, a California-based fund reported 1,375 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Communications stated it has 2.79% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hengehold Capital Management Limited Liability has 6.13% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 291,093 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Lc has 52,570 shares. Kopp Invest Advisors Llc reported 5,866 shares stake. Klingenstein Fields Communications Ltd reported 73,541 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank holds 0.63% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 71,217 shares. Wilkins Inv Counsel reported 125,772 shares. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation owns 32,650 shares. Davis R M reported 102,364 shares. Cambridge Inv Advsrs reported 0.5% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Stonebridge Cap Mngmt has 1.22% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Former P&G brand manager hired as CEO of Papa Johnâ€™s – Cincinnati Business Courier” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Odd Reason the Stock Market Could Soar to New Highs – Motley Fool” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble Is Historically Overpriced – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.66 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.