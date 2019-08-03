Oakbrook Investments Boosted Holding in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) by $1.47 Million; Zoetis (ZTS) Stock Rose While Heritage Investors Management Cut Its Position by $812,400

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 69.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc bought 7,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 18,788 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60 million, up from 11,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $214.34. About 1.02M shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500.

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp sold 8,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 223,761 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.53M, down from 231,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.36. About 2.17M shares traded or 13.97% up from the average. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Buy Veterinary Diagnostics Company Abaxis For A 16% Premium — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 Zoetis Conference Call Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 8; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL IMPACTING 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS; 25/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $89; 27/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Kohl’s and Zoetis; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR $83/SHARE IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS INC – UPON TERMINATION OF MERGER BY CO OR ZOETIS UPON SPECIFIED CONDITIONS, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY CO TO ZOETIS; 15/05/2018 – Anatara Announces Exclusive Global License Agreement with Zoetis; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 10/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, up 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $392.50 million for 35.48 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14,266 shares to 274,923 shares, valued at $10.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,599 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,242 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64B and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11,100 shares to 195,398 shares, valued at $8.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 6,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,875 shares, and cut its stake in Wex Inc. (NYSE:WEX).