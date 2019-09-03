Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

As Regional – Pacific Banks companies, Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) and Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Valley Bancorp 19 2.95 N/A 1.51 12.44 Cathay General Bancorp 36 4.09 N/A 3.38 11.03

In table 1 we can see Oak Valley Bancorp and Cathay General Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Cathay General Bancorp is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Valley Bancorp. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Oak Valley Bancorp’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Cathay General Bancorp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Valley Bancorp 0.00% 11.8% 1.1% Cathay General Bancorp 0.00% 12.8% 1.6%

Volatility & Risk

Oak Valley Bancorp’s current beta is 0.42 and it happens to be 58.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Cathay General Bancorp on the other hand, has 1.24 beta which makes it 24.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Oak Valley Bancorp and Cathay General Bancorp’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0.00 Cathay General Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Cathay General Bancorp’s potential upside is 50.63% and its average target price is $49.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 20.8% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors while 73.8% of Cathay General Bancorp are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% are Oak Valley Bancorp’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1% are Cathay General Bancorp’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oak Valley Bancorp -3% -3.4% 0.43% 4.93% -13.56% 2.4% Cathay General Bancorp -0.27% 2.79% 1.75% 0.08% -10.81% 11.01%

For the past year Oak Valley Bancorp was less bullish than Cathay General Bancorp.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Cathay General Bancorp beats Oak Valley Bancorp.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and business enterprises in Oakdale, California and the surrounding areas. It operates through two segments, Retail Banking and Commercial Banking. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as overdraft protection facilities and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of commercial loans, including short-term working capital, operating lines of credit, equipment purchases, leasehold improvements, construction, and commercial real estate acquisitions or refinancing, as well as consumer loans consisting of personal loans, auto loans, home improvement loans, home mortgage loans, revolving lines of credit, and other loans. In addition, the company provides small business administration lending; trade finance; online banking, remote deposit capture, mobile banking, merchant, night depository, extended hours, wire transfer of funds, and note collection services, as well as automated teller machines. As of April 19, 2017, it operated through 16 branches in Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, and Tracy; 2 branches in Sonora; 3 branches in Modesto; and 3 branches in Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Oakdale, California.