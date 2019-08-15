Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY)’s Financial Results Comparing With American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB)

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) and American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) compete with each other in the Regional – Pacific Banks sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Valley Bancorp 19 3.32 N/A 1.51 12.44 American River Bankshares 13 3.51 N/A 0.80 16.44

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Oak Valley Bancorp and American River Bankshares. American River Bankshares seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Oak Valley Bancorp. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Oak Valley Bancorp is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Oak Valley Bancorp and American River Bankshares’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Valley Bancorp 0.00% 11.8% 1.1% American River Bankshares 0.00% 6.6% 0.7%

Volatility and Risk

Oak Valley Bancorp’s volatility measures that it’s 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.42 beta. American River Bankshares’s 76.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.24 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 20.8% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares and 52.5% of American River Bankshares shares. 10.1% are Oak Valley Bancorp’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 10.8% of American River Bankshares’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oak Valley Bancorp -3% -3.4% 0.43% 4.93% -13.56% 2.4% American River Bankshares -1.5% 7.17% 1.78% 1.15% -15.22% -5.73%

For the past year Oak Valley Bancorp had bullish trend while American River Bankshares had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Oak Valley Bancorp beats American River Bankshares.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and business enterprises in Oakdale, California and the surrounding areas. It operates through two segments, Retail Banking and Commercial Banking. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as overdraft protection facilities and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of commercial loans, including short-term working capital, operating lines of credit, equipment purchases, leasehold improvements, construction, and commercial real estate acquisitions or refinancing, as well as consumer loans consisting of personal loans, auto loans, home improvement loans, home mortgage loans, revolving lines of credit, and other loans. In addition, the company provides small business administration lending; trade finance; online banking, remote deposit capture, mobile banking, merchant, night depository, extended hours, wire transfer of funds, and note collection services, as well as automated teller machines. As of April 19, 2017, it operated through 16 branches in Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, and Tracy; 2 branches in Sonora; 3 branches in Modesto; and 3 branches in Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Oakdale, California.