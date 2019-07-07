Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY) Is At $19.50 Formed Wedge; 2 Analysts Covering Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP)

Among 3 analysts covering Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had 6 analyst reports since March 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Maxim Group maintained it with “Buy” rating and $10 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Tuesday, March 19. See Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) latest ratings:

Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY) formed wedge up with $20.28 target or 4.00% above today’s $19.50 share price. Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY) has $160.09 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.5. About 492 shares traded. Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) has declined 4.16% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.59% the S&P500. Some Historical OVLY News: 18/04/2018 Oak Valley Bancorp 1Q EPS 35c; 14/05/2018 – Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Commercial Banking Market Manager Promotions; 19/04/2018 – DJ Oak Valley Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OVLY); 29/05/2018 – Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Business Development Officer and Branch Manager Hiring

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold Oak Valley Bancorp shares while 10 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 1.28 million shares or 0.24% more from 1.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Banc Funds Ltd reported 366,354 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs Inc accumulated 573 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern Tru invested in 64,549 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc has invested 0% in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 1,467 shares in its portfolio. Mraz Amerine Associates Inc accumulated 22,600 shares. Grp Inc Inc accumulated 0% or 4,421 shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon has 0% invested in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 8,742 shares. Blackrock has invested 0% of its portfolio in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY). 10,612 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY). Legal General Grp Public Ltd Co accumulated 1,041 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn holds 0% or 29,704 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co reported 0% in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $9,217 activity. Leonard Daniel J bought $6,749 worth of stock or 376 shares. HOLDER H RANDOLPH JR also bought $3,308 worth of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) shares. 1,000 shares were sold by Martin Ronald C., worth $17,661 on Friday, January 25. Courtney Christopher M. had bought 830 shares worth $14,833 on Thursday, February 14. On Tuesday, February 12 Gilbert James L bought $4,039 worth of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) or 225 shares.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company has market cap of $60.98 million. The companyÂ’s specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Epinephrine Injection pre-filled syringe for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products consisting of albuterol (APC-2000) and fluticasone (APC-4000) for the treatment of bronchospasm and asthma; and beclomethasone (APC-1000), a metered dose inhaler product for the asthma, as well as APC-1000 and APC-5000 for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. It currently has negative earnings. It also operates a 503B drug outsourcing facility that provides prescription compounded medications to patients, physician clinics, hospitals, surgery centers, and other clients in the United States.

