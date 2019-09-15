Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY) and Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) and Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Regional – Pacific Banks companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Valley Bancorp 19 3.02 N/A 1.51 12.44 Sierra Bancorp 26 3.61 N/A 2.12 12.31

Table 1 demonstrates Oak Valley Bancorp and Sierra Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Sierra Bancorp appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Valley Bancorp. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Oak Valley Bancorp’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Sierra Bancorp, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Valley Bancorp 0.00% 11.8% 1.1% Sierra Bancorp 0.00% 11% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.42 shows that Oak Valley Bancorp is 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Sierra Bancorp has beta of 0.89 which is 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Oak Valley Bancorp and Sierra Bancorp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0.00 Sierra Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Sierra Bancorp has a consensus target price of $28, with potential upside of 4.28%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Oak Valley Bancorp and Sierra Bancorp has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.8% and 53.9%. Insiders owned 10.1% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.2% of Sierra Bancorp shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oak Valley Bancorp -3% -3.4% 0.43% 4.93% -13.56% 2.4% Sierra Bancorp 2.04% -2.61% -1.03% -2.1% -11.27% 8.49%

For the past year Oak Valley Bancorp has weaker performance than Sierra Bancorp

Summary

Sierra Bancorp beats on 8 of the 10 factors Oak Valley Bancorp.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and business enterprises in Oakdale, California and the surrounding areas. It operates through two segments, Retail Banking and Commercial Banking. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as overdraft protection facilities and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of commercial loans, including short-term working capital, operating lines of credit, equipment purchases, leasehold improvements, construction, and commercial real estate acquisitions or refinancing, as well as consumer loans consisting of personal loans, auto loans, home improvement loans, home mortgage loans, revolving lines of credit, and other loans. In addition, the company provides small business administration lending; trade finance; online banking, remote deposit capture, mobile banking, merchant, night depository, extended hours, wire transfer of funds, and note collection services, as well as automated teller machines. As of April 19, 2017, it operated through 16 branches in Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, and Tracy; 2 branches in Sonora; 3 branches in Modesto; and 3 branches in Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Oakdale, California.