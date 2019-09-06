Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Pacific Banks companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.8% of Oak Valley Bancorp’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.26% of all Regional – Pacific Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Oak Valley Bancorp has 10.1% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 3.04% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Oak Valley Bancorp and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Valley Bancorp 0.00% 11.80% 1.10% Industry Average 29.58% 11.20% 1.25%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Oak Valley Bancorp and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Valley Bancorp N/A 19 12.44 Industry Average 126.84M 428.81M 14.14

Oak Valley Bancorp has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.33 1.22 2.49

As a group, Regional – Pacific Banks companies have a potential upside of 60.23%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Oak Valley Bancorp and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oak Valley Bancorp -3% -3.4% 0.43% 4.93% -13.56% 2.4% Industry Average 2.56% 4.76% 4.27% 4.83% 3.95% 13.71%

For the past year Oak Valley Bancorp was less bullish than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.42 shows that Oak Valley Bancorp is 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Oak Valley Bancorp’s rivals’ beta is 0.87 which is 13.43% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Oak Valley Bancorp does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Oak Valley Bancorp’s competitors beat on 6 of the 5 factors Oak Valley Bancorp.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and business enterprises in Oakdale, California and the surrounding areas. It operates through two segments, Retail Banking and Commercial Banking. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as overdraft protection facilities and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of commercial loans, including short-term working capital, operating lines of credit, equipment purchases, leasehold improvements, construction, and commercial real estate acquisitions or refinancing, as well as consumer loans consisting of personal loans, auto loans, home improvement loans, home mortgage loans, revolving lines of credit, and other loans. In addition, the company provides small business administration lending; trade finance; online banking, remote deposit capture, mobile banking, merchant, night depository, extended hours, wire transfer of funds, and note collection services, as well as automated teller machines. As of April 19, 2017, it operated through 16 branches in Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, and Tracy; 2 branches in Sonora; 3 branches in Modesto; and 3 branches in Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Oakdale, California.