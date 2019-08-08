Oak Ridge Investments Upped Lkq Com (LKQ) Position By $611,548; Amarin Plc – American Depositary Share (AMRN) SI Decreased By 0.09%

Oak Ridge Investments Llc increased Lkq Corp Com (LKQ) stake by 4.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oak Ridge Investments Llc acquired 21,841 shares as Lkq Corp Com (LKQ)’s stock declined 9.14%. The Oak Ridge Investments Llc holds 493,332 shares with $14.00 million value, up from 471,491 last quarter. Lkq Corp Com now has $8.11B valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $25.81. About 742,405 shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 12/03/2018 – Dir Allen III Gifts 200 Of LKQ Corp; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Net $153M; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORP – 2026 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2026 AND 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2028; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Rev $2.72B; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Lkq’s Euro Notes Ba2, Downgrades Cfr To Ba2 And Other Senior Unsecured To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $235 MLN TO $265 MLN; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q EPS 49c; 12/03/2018 LKQ at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research Today

Amarin Corporation Plc – American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:AMRN) had a decrease of 0.09% in short interest. AMRN’s SI was 25.22 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.09% from 25.24M shares previously. With 6.60 million avg volume, 4 days are for Amarin Corporation Plc – American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s short sellers to cover AMRN’s short positions. The stock increased 4.51% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $17.62. About 3.39 million shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 12/04/2018 – AMARIN – VASCEPA SHOWED FALL IN ATHEROGENIC LIPID, INFLAMMATORY MARKERS IN STATIN-TREATED PATIENTS WITH REDUCED KIDNEY FUNCTION, PERSISTENT HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN – TEVA MAY FIRST BEGIN SELLING ITS GENERIC VERSION OF VASCEPA IN U.S. ON AUGUST 9, 2029, OR EARLIER UNDER CERTAIN CUSTOMARY CIRCUMSTANCES; 04/04/2018 – Amarin Updates First Quarter Revenue Guidance, Reiterates Full Year Guidance and Updates on REDUCE-IT Cardiovascular Outcomes Study Progress and Vascepa® Promotion Initiatives; 24/05/2018 – Amarin Announces Patent Litigation Settlement Agreement with Teva; 02/05/2018 – Amarin 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN : LEBANON APPROVES VASCEPA FOR SALE; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN – REV POTENTIAL FOR VASCEPA OUTSIDE U.S. SEEN TO BE RELATIVELY MODEST UNTIL ADDITIONAL COUNTRIES APPROVAL; 12/04/2018 – Vascepa® (Icosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipid and Inflammatory Markers in Statin-Treated Patie; 04/04/2018 – Amarin’s REDUCE-IT Cardiovascular Outcomes Study Reaches 100% Mark for Estimated Onset of Target Primary Major Adverse Cardiovascular Events; 04/05/2018 – BELTA CITES BELARUS FINANCE MINISTER AMARIN ON PANDA BOND SALE

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.29 billion. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It currently has negative earnings. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels.

Among 4 analysts covering Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amarin had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was initiated on Thursday, March 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Friday, March 15. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by H.C. Wainwright. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) rating on Friday, March 8. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $35 target. The stock of Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, February 27. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. H.C. Wainwright maintained Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of AMRN in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $439,525 activity. Kalb Michael Wayne sold $439,525 worth of stock.

More notable recent Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amarin: A Spate Of Negative News That Ultimately Does Not Matter – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A Magnificent 1356% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amarin Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Amarin Stock Tumbled Today – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in the Cards for Amarin (AMRN) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

