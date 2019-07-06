Oak Ridge Investments Upped Its Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Position; Motorola Mobility Holdings (MMI)’s Sentiment Is 1.27

Oak Ridge Investments Llc increased Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) stake by 1248.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oak Ridge Investments Llc acquired 191,236 shares as Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO)’s stock rose 10.40%. The Oak Ridge Investments Llc holds 206,557 shares with $11.15 million value, up from 15,321 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc Com now has $242.29B valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.6. About 13.70 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO); 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance; 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Adj EPS 66c; 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way

Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc (MMI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.18, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 85 investment managers increased and started new positions, while 67 decreased and sold their stakes in Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 20.28 million shares, down from 20.37 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 50 Increased: 54 New Position: 31.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc., a brokerage company, provides investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of various commercial real estate assets in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.21 billion. The firm offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties. It has a 14.4 P/E ratio. It also operates as a broker of debt financing for commercial properties.

Analysts await Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, down 23.21% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MMI’s profit will be $16.79 million for 18.08 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Marcus & Millichap, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.50% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.55% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $31.09. About 90,243 shares traded. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (MMI) has declined 9.10% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.53% the S&P500.

Tributary Capital Management Llc holds 1.97% of its portfolio in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. for 666,217 shares. Matarin Capital Management Llc owns 330,268 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sprott Inc. has 0.88% invested in the company for 100,000 shares. The California-based Granite Investment Partners Llc has invested 0.87% in the stock. New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 55,091 shares.

Among 12 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Cisco Systems had 16 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 12. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, February 14. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. Citigroup maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Monday, March 25. Raymond James maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, June 20. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $60 target. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $57 target in Thursday, February 14 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity. On Friday, June 7 BUSH WESLEY G bought $557,404 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 10,000 shares.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc decreased A stake by 16,047 shares to 454,334 valued at $9.88 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr Core S&P Us Etf (IUSG) stake by 73,028 shares and now owns 12,982 shares. Watsco Inc Com (NYSE:WSO) was reduced too.

