Oak Ridge Investments Trimmed Stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by $572,668; Greenhaven Associates Has Upped Its Goldman Sachs (Gs) (GS) Holding by $7.04 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Oak Ridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 7.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold 9,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 115,634 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.17M, down from 125,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $60.44. About 695,802 shares traded or 4.34% up from the average. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 11/04/2018 – Flora Food’s €3.3bn loans trade lower in secondary market; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Continue to Apply UK and Dutch Corporate Governance Codes; 07/03/2018 – Unilever’s Flora Food to close jumbo buyout loan; 15/03/2018 – Opening Quote: Unilever’s non Brexit, GKN’s European ally; 22/03/2018 – Columbia Threadneedle urges Unilever to engage with investors over move; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Continues to Expect FY18 Underlying Sales Growth 3% – 5% Range; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q OTHER INCOME 1B RUPEES; 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LTD HLL.NS – APPROVES RE-APPOINTMENT OF SANJIV MEHTA AS MD & CEO; 15/03/2018 – UK says Unilever headquarters’ decision not connected to Brexit; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 RATING TO SIGMA HOLDCO BV’S PROPOSED €1,050 MILLION SENIOR NOTES DUE IN 2026

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs (Gs) (GS) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 34,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 3.38M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $691.23 million, up from 3.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs (Gs) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $208.97. About 1.53 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 08/03/2018 – BBVA BBVA.MC : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 7.7 EUROS FROM 7.57 EUROS; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN COMMODITIES HEAD CURRIE ENDS COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 08/03/2018 – JULIUS BAER GRUPPE AG BAER.S : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 68 FROM SFR 64.5; 07/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Goldman puts some London staff on notice for German move by June; 18/05/2018 – New Goldman Sachs CEO Likely By Year-end, New York Times Reports — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Upgrades Icahn’s CVR Refining As Midland Spreads Crash; 22/03/2018 – – Goldman Sachs no longer one of top three commodities banks; 15/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Acquires Personal-Finance App Clarity Money; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone’s epic swap trade intrudes on friendly lunch with Blankfein- Bloomberg; 09/03/2018 – Carl Quintanilla: DJ: Goldman’s Blankfein Is Preparing to Exit Firm as Soon as Year’s End–Sources(h/t @RyanRuggiero) $GS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lakewood LP reported 5.62% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Check Capital Management Ca invested in 0.03% or 2,530 shares. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Wesbanco Natl Bank holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 7,476 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Winslow Evans Crocker Inc has invested 0.24% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Independent reported 0.32% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 235 shares in its portfolio. Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Calamos accumulated 383,945 shares. 6,790 were reported by Diversified. Waddell Reed Financial holds 256,949 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Comml Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 123,197 shares. United Kingdom-based Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company has invested 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Qci Asset Incorporated Ny has invested 1.7% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) by 36,570 shares to 9.32M shares, valued at $451.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quanta Services Inc (Pwr) (NYSE:PWR) by 14,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.77 million shares, and cut its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (Tmhc) (NYSE:TMHC).