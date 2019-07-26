Oak Ridge Investments Trimmed Position in Euronet Worldwide Com (EEFT) by $1.60 Million; Dt Investment Partners Has Increased Its Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A (LYB) Stake by $685,188

Oak Ridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc Com (EEFT) by 6.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold 11,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 156,311 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.29 million, down from 167,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $157.85. About 228,047 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 82.54% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.11% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys New 1.8% Position in Euronet; 16/05/2018 – Euronet Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 22; 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q ADJ CASH EPS 73C, EST. 73C; 21/03/2018 – Euronet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M; 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet; 19/04/2018 – DJ Euronet Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEFT)

Dt Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A (LYB) by 23.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dt Investment Partners Llc bought 8,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,282 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 34,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dt Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $85.53. About 1.03M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – BEGINNING TO SEE TYPICAL SEASONAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENTS IN OXYFUELS AND REFINING; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT REITERATED ITS INTENTION OF MAINTAINING PRESENCE IN PETROCHEMICAL SECTOR – FILING; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Sees $150M Run-Rate Cost Synergies Witin 2 Years of Acquisition of A. Schulma; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 08/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL CEO BOB PATEL SPEAKS ON WELLS FARGO CONF WEBCAST; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A; 18/04/2018 – A. SCHULMAN STILL EXPECTS LYONDELLBASELL DEAL TO CLOSE IN 2H; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM: ODEBRECHT DENIES IT HAS RECEIVED LYONDELLBASELL OFFER; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE IS REGIONAL MARKET, POLYETHYLENE IS GLOBAL

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Best Stocks for 2019: A Volatile First Half – Investorplace.com” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) Insiders Buy Up More Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “LyondellBasell subsidiary announces convertible special stock dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 03, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “LyondellBasell Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Nomura/Instinet Downgrades LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) to Neutral – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 345,245 were accumulated by Bridgewater Associate L P. Koshinski Asset Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 7,610 shares. Bancshares Of Hawaii owns 3,135 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gyroscope Capital Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Liability holds 83,759 shares. 18,172 were accumulated by Windward Management Ca. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability invested in 0.22% or 68,760 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 0.05% stake. Stanley has 17,137 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Co invested in 0.17% or 1.61M shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 0.07% stake. Benjamin F Edwards & stated it has 0% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 789,037 shares. Kistler invested in 0.01% or 200 shares. Cna Fincl Corp has invested 1.68% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Denali Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 1.65% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).

Dt Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $494.28M and $710.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 12,125 shares to 7,530 shares, valued at $581,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs invested in 347,148 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Trillium Asset Management Ltd reported 1,755 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.26% or 225,830 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 39,441 shares. Copper Rock Partners Limited Liability Corp has 136,515 shares. 13,000 were reported by Brant Point Investment Management Lc. Arcadia Management Corporation Mi holds 0.02% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) or 600 shares. Hbk LP invested in 0.01% or 4,100 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Piedmont Advsrs Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Utah Retirement, Utah-based fund reported 9,295 shares. Rothschild Com Asset Mgmt Us holds 0.39% or 255,701 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Fincl owns 8,000 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt accumulated 0.04% or 28,600 shares. Alphaone Invest Ltd reported 506 shares.