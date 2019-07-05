Oak Ridge Investments Trimmed Its Codexis (CDXS) Stake by $626,300; Resolution Capital LTD Position In Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) Was Has Lifted

Oak Ridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Codexis Inc (CDXS) by 9.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold 31,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.70% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 305,675 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28 million, down from 336,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Codexis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $18.64. About 255,817 shares traded. Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) has risen 47.86% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CDXS News: 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC CDXS.O FY2018 REV VIEW $68.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Porton Pharma Solutions and Codexis Launch Global Partnership; 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC CDXS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $60 MLN TO $63 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Codexis Sees 2018 Rev $60M-$63M; 08/03/2018 Codexis 4Q EPS 2c; 05/04/2018 – Codexis at H.C. Wainwright NASH Investor Conference Apr 10; 21/04/2018 – DJ Codexis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDXS); 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC SEES 2018 GROSS MARGIN ON PRODUCT SALES IS EXPECTED TO BE 45% TO 48%; 30/05/2018 – Codexis Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Codexis

Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd bought 17,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.52M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216.22 million, up from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $145.18. About 219,645 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 14.62% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 23/05/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Daniel J. Ryan as Co-Chief Investment Officer; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES SAYS PETER MOGLIA’S TITLE WAS AMENDED BY BOARD TO CO-CEO & CO-CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 22 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q REV. $320.1M, EST. $317.6M; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES RICHARDSON, MOGLIA AS CO-CEOS; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.62, EST. $1.59; 20/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES BANKS & DIAMOND AS CO-COO’S; 12/04/2018 – Alexandria LaunchLabs, the Premier Life Science Startup Platform, to Open in Fall 2018 at the Alexandria Center at One Kendall Square in the Heart of East Cambridge; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Announces the Elevation of Joel S. Marcus to Full-Time Executive Chairman; 21/03/2018 – ARE NAMES DEAN A. SHIGENAGA, THOMAS J. ANDREWS AS CO-PRESIDENTS; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q EPS $1.32

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04 billion and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 16,992 shares to 198,190 shares, valued at $10.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lkq Corp Com (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 21,841 shares in the quarter, for a total of 493,332 shares, and has risen its stake in Abiomed Inc Com (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.76, from 1.85 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold CDXS shares while 38 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 40.50 million shares or 1.95% more from 39.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 85,001 shares. Sei Invests has 24,243 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg has 333,065 shares. Opaleye Management holds 1.48M shares or 8.39% of its portfolio. Us Bank De invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Co has 0.17% invested in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) for 11,529 shares. Howe And Rusling Inc owns 5,055 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 22,262 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blair William & Il owns 0.03% invested in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) for 226,090 shares. Invesco holds 285,506 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Victory Capital Mngmt invested 0% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Baillie Gifford Co invested in 3.06M shares. White Pine Capital Limited Liability reported 50,780 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 61,280 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.27 million activity.

Analysts await Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.08 EPS, down 14.29% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Codexis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% EPS growth.

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93 billion and $3.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 110,985 shares to 645,994 shares, valued at $76.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (NYSE:ELS) by 21,019 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10M shares, and cut its stake in Terreno Rlty Corp (NYSE:TRNO).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $4.82 million activity. 10,000 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) shares with value of $1.30 million were sold by MARCUS JOEL S. RICHARDSON JAMES H also sold $660,150 worth of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) on Friday, February 8. CIRUZZI VINCENT had sold 6,621 shares worth $874,435. Banks Jennifer also sold $659,600 worth of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold ARE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.20 million shares or 0.02% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania Tru Co holds 0.07% or 1,994 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability reported 6,282 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Da Davidson stated it has 2,109 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 75,000 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 212,550 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Horizon Ltd Co owns 0.01% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 1,485 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 58,970 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Com Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 7 shares. Ameriprise Incorporated invested in 1.10 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.05% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Bb&T invested in 0.03% or 11,153 shares. 23,020 are held by Phocas Fincl Corporation. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 4,236 shares. Stifel Finance Corp stated it has 23,424 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Van Eck Assocs Corp has 0.02% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).